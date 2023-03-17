PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi likely to sign extension; Parisians have to act fast to bring back Xavi Simons, and more - March 16, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) return to action on Sunday (March 19) against Rennes at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s team are atop the standings after 27 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi could extend his association with the Parisians. Elsewhere, the French giants have to move quickly to bring Xavi Simons back to the Parc des Princes, according to a journalist.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 16, 2023:

Lionel Messi likely to sign extension

Lionel Messi’s future has not been decided yet.

Lionel Messi is likely to extend his stay with PSG, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti via Barca Universal.

The Argentinean’s future has been a hot topic ahead of the summer, when he could become a free agent. Barcelona and Inter Miami want to sign him on a Bosman move, while the 35-year-old is also generating interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Parisians remain keen to keep Messi and are engaged in negotiations with the player’s entourage. Despite interest from elsewhere, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly wants to stay at the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean fulfilled a lifelong dream last December by helping his nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi wants to continue playing at the highest level for now, but a return to the Camp Nou seems off the cards due to a fractured relationship. A stay with the Parisians remains the most likely option for the 35-year-old for now.

PSG have to act quickly to bring back Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons could make a return to Paris this summer.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson has said that PSG will have to move quickly to secure the signature of Xavi Simons.

The Dutchman has been a revelation since leaving the Parc des Princes last summer to join PSV Eindhoven. The 19-year-old has 15 goals and eight assists in 37 games across competitions for the Eredivisie side this season. His impressive form has prompted talks of a return to the Parisians.

In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson said that Simons could return to Paris at the end of the season.

“Xavi Simons could yet return to Paris after a sensational season with PSV Eindhoven despite the Dutch giants doing everything to avoid that eventuality. The fee will never be lower than it is under the current agreement, so a definitive decision must be made now,” wrote Johnson.

The Dutchman fits into sporting director Luis Campos’ strategy of targeting talented youngsters. Simons' arrival could also add much-needed poise and creativity to the Pariwsians' midfield.

Parisians need to part ways with Neymar this summer, says Jonathan Johnson

Neymar continues to be an enigma at the Parc des Princes.

PSG could face financial difficulties unless they offload big names like Neymar this summer, according to Jonathan Johnson.

The Brazilian has blown hot and cold since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2017. He has 118 goals and 77 assists from 173 games across competitions but has missed a whoppinh 119 games due to injuries.

Recent reports have suggested that the Parisians want to part ways with the 31-year-old. In his column for PSG Talk, Johnson also said that the Ligue 1 champions have been hoping to offload Neymar for a while.

“Short of sacrificing a big name or a miracle happening which enables PSG to sever their ties with the problematic Neymar, which has been hoped for the past year or two, this is going to be a tricky summer for the French champions financially,” wrote Johnson.

However, Johnson also noted that finding a suitor for the Brazilian could be a tough task due to his injury history and finances of the deal. The 31-year-old’s contract runs till 2025, and he's among the highest earners at the club.

Poll : 0 votes