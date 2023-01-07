PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi likely to sign new deal this month; Ousmane Dembele not interested in Paris move, and more - January 7, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a thrilling 3-1 win over Chateauroux on Friday in the Round of 64 of the Coupe de France. Hugo Ekitike, Calos Soler and Juan Bernat scored to help the Parisians progress to the next round.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is likely to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 winnrs this month. Elsewhere, Ousmane Dembele is not interested in a move to the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 7, 2023:

Lionel Messi likely to sign new deal with PSG this month

Lionel Messi is likely to extend his stay in Paris.

PSG are hoping to tie Lionel Messi to a new contract by the end of January, according to L'Equipe via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 winners but is yet to make a decision on his future. The Parisians are eager to extend his stay in Paris, but the player is also being courted by Barcelona and Inter Miami.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Lionel Messi's PSG extension will not be finalised or announced this week. PSG want to offer a new 1+1 deal. But no formal meetings have yet taken place to discuss details and, as previously reported, Messi has only just returned to Paris. Lionel Messi's PSG extension will not be finalised or announced this week. PSG want to offer a new 1+1 deal. But no formal meetings have yet taken place to discuss details and, as previously reported, Messi has only just returned to Paris. https://t.co/MmfwzPF0LJ

Messi has enjoyed a glorious revival with the French giants this season. After an underwhelming debut season, the Argentinean has rediscovered his touch this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. The 35-year-old topped that with a triumphant run with La Albiceleste at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi helped his beloved Argentina win the tournament, finishing with seven goals and three assists in seven games to win the Golden Ball too. PSG are now eager to sort his future at the earliest and are working on the final details of the new contract, including his salary and length of deal.

Ousmane Dembele not interested in Parc des Princes move

Ousmane Dembele has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Ousmane Dembele is not interested in joining PSG, the Frenchman has confirmed.

The 25-year-old has been on a good run with Barcelona this season and also caught the eye with Les Bleus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Dembele has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes of late, and the Ligue 1 winners are long-term admirers of the player.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



"Paris? No, I feel good at Barça. Xavi and the board trust me. I’m happy with their faith in me". Ousmane Dembélé on PSG interest: "I’ve signed a new deal with Barcelona just few months ago. I’m happy here and I want to keep going with Barça", tells Eleven"Paris? No, I feel good at Barça. Xavi and the board trust me. I’m happy with their faith in me". Ousmane Dembélé on PSG interest: "I’ve signed a new deal with Barcelona just few months ago. I’m happy here and I want to keep going with Barça", tells Eleven 🔵🔴 #FCB"Paris? No, I feel good at Barça. Xavi and the board trust me. I’m happy with their faith in me". https://t.co/gFdHrjyzW6

However, speaking to Eleven Sports as cited by PSG Talk, the Frenchman said he was not looking to leave the Camp Nou.

"Four months ago, I signed a new contract with FC Barcelona. And then, I’m happy here. We will continue to work with Barca," said Dembele.

He added:

“If the Eiffel Tower interests me? No, I’m fine in Barcelona. There’s a good living environment; I’m also fine with the coach. I have the confidence of the coach but also of the leaders. When you have all that confidence … I feel good and happy."

Dembele has registered six goals and seven assists in 22 games across competitions this season for the La Liga giants.

Renato Sanches outlines reason for joining Parisians

Renato Sanches moved to Paris in the summer of 2022.

Renato Sanches has said that his love for France prompted him to join the Parisians.

The Portuguese midfielder arrived at the Parc des Princes from Lille last summer as part of new sporting director Luis Campos’ plans to refurbish the Parisians' midfield. The 25-year-old was also wanted by AC Milan but opted to join the Ligue 1 winners instead.

Speaking to Views, as relayed by PSG Talk, Sanches said that his familiarity with manager Galtier played a part in his decision.

“I chose Paris because I love France. I received three offers from PSG, but it hadn’t happened before that. This summer, I thought it was finally the right time to come. I know Christophe Galtier very well; he coached me in Lille, so that obviously weighs in such a decision," said Sanches.

The 25-year-old has appeared 13 times across competitions for the French giants this season, scoring twice.

