PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi has lost his brilliance, says former player; Paul Pogba not averse to joining Parisians, and more - 25 February 2022

PSG have put daylight between themselves and the rest of the league this season. The Parisians are a whopping 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, with 13 games left to play in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, an Argentina legend believes Lionel Messi has lost his brilliance since joining PSG. Elsewhere, Nicolas Anelka has said that Paul Pogba is not averse to joining the Parisians.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 25th February 2022:

“Messi lost part of his brilliance by moving to PSG” - Mario Kempes

Lionel Messi has not been his usual self in Paris.

Lionel Messi has lost his sheen since joining PSG, according to Argentina legend Mario Kempes.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to take Ligue 1 by storm after arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old has failed to live up to expectations, having bagged a modest haul of seven goals and nine assists in 22 games across competitions.

Messi’s performances have drawn widespread criticism from the French media. Speaking to Channel One of Egyptian television, Kempes said that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has lost his mojo since arriving in Paris.

“Messi’s departure from Barcelona harmed both parties. Barcelona lost Messi, and that clearly affected the team’s results. Messi also lost part of his brilliance and his level by moving to Paris Saint-Germain,” said Kempes.

The 1978 FIFA World Cup winner also added that Messi could work alongside Mohamed Salah, whom he called one of the best players in the world. Kempes said in this regard:

"Mohamed Salah managed to get back to his best level after a serious injury against Real Madrid in the Champions League final. Messi and Salah are completely different in their abilities, but they are good players, and I hope they shine if they play together."

"They could form a terrifying attacking line for any opposition. It is better Mohamed Salah stays at Liverpool, given the great successes he is having with the Reds. No player deserves the title of best in the world undisputed. There are Messi, Ronaldo, Halland, Salah and Lewandowski...."

Paul Pogba not averse to joining Parisians

Paul Pogba (left) could play in Ligue 1 next season.

Former French striker Nicolas Anelka has said that his compatriot Paul Pogba is not averse to moving to the Parc des Princes. The Manchester United star is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of his current contract this summer.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Anelka was confident that his countryman would thrive at PSG.

“If he wants to come to Paris? I discussed that six months ago with him, and he would not be against coming to PSG. If he comes, we will forget all his injuries, and we will see that he is a top player,” said Anelka.

“It’s not the best club where he can have fun and show his talent. I think PSG would be great for him. Some say it wouldn’t be good for Paris, as he is supposedly often injured. But I think his injuries are due to his life in Manchester because he is not well psychologically,” added Anelka.

Pogba has been a mixed bag since returning to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016. He has bagged 39 goals and 50 assists in 225 games across competitions. That includes one goal and eight assists, all in the Premier League, this season.

However, with his current contract expiring in the summer, Pogba is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. It remains to be seen if he stays at Manchester United next season, or moves on to pastures anew for a new challenge. The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are in the fray for his services.

Frank Ribery heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe’s future remains undecided.

French legend Frank Ribery has heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe. The 23-year-old has been in blistering form this season for PSG, and is among the best players in the world right now.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Ribery said it is a pleasure to watch his countryman play.

“Mbappe is the strongest in general; he knows he has great qualities, but he doesn’t let himself be taken down. He does his job; he plays; he has fun. It’s a pleasure for him, and it’s pleasant when you see him play,” said Ribery.

Since arriving at PSG in the summer of 2017, Mbappe has amassed over 200 goal contributions (154 goals, 77 assists) across competitions. That includes 38 this season (22 goals, 16 assists).

Currently in the last few months of his current contract, the Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid. It remains to be seen if the Parisians let go their prized asset for free in the summer.

