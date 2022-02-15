PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi may not leave a mark in Parisians' history, says former player; Kylian Mbappe tipped to become club’s greatest player ever, and more - 14 February 2022

PSG will be determined to get the better of Real Madrid when the two sides meet on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes in a blockbuster Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Meanwhile, former player Jerome Rothen believes Lionel Messi may not leave a mark in the Parisians’ history. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to become the Ligue 1 giants’ greatest ever player.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 14th February 2022:

Jerome Rothen says Lionel Messi may not leave a mark in PSG history

Lionel Messi (in pic) may not leave a lasting impression at PSG, according to Jerome Rothen.

Lionel Messi may not leave a lasting impression at PSG, according to former player Jerome Rothen. The Argentinean joined the Parisians last summer, but has enjoyed a mixed campaign so far. The 34-year-old has not been his usual self in domestic games, but has sizzled in the UEFA Champions League.

The Barcelona legend arrived at the Parc des Princes hoping to write a new chapter in his illustrious career. However, he has so far failed to hit his stride. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is already among the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game.

However, Rothen believes the Argentinean may not leave a mark in the Ligue 1 giants’ history, as he feels Messi is still a ‘Barcelona boy’ at heart. Speaking to Marca, Rothen said that Messi cannot be named alongside the club’s greatest players just yet.

“Messi will not leave a mark on PSG. He is the boy of another club, Barça, which is his life, also in the city. He goes there when there are days off. He is passing through; no one expected him, not even himself. He has signed two years at 34; he is surely the best player in history, but he does not have the legs of before; he cannot repeat the efforts as before. And besides, and above all, he doesn’t have the same team or the same teammates,” said Rothen.

The former player added that Messi has had issues adapting to a new league, teammates and language.

“You have to feel good at a club, and now at PSG, there are many problems in adapting the players so that Leo feels good, and that affects private life. So I don’t think he will make a mark like Ibrahimovic. Although the history of PSG is shorter, there have been great players like Rai, Luis Fernández… You can’t put Messi there,” added Rothen.

Marquinhos tips Kylian Mbappe to become the Parisians’ greatest ever player

Marquinhos believes Kylian Mbappe (in pic) has what it takes to become the Parisians’ greatest ever player.

Marquinhos believes Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to become the Parisians’ greatest ever player. The Frenchman is in the final six months of his current contract. His future at the Parc des Princes is currently hanging in the balance, with Real Madrid reportedly hot on his heels.

Los Blancos Live @LosBlancos_Live 🎙 Marquinhos: “If Mbappé can become the greatest in the history of PSG? Yes, he is one of the greatest already. If I want him to stay? Of course. He’s a very important player for us, he feels it on the pitch. I don’t know his decision today.” #Transfers 🎙 Marquinhos: “If Mbappé can become the greatest in the history of PSG? Yes, he is one of the greatest already. If I want him to stay? Of course. He’s a very important player for us, he feels it on the pitch. I don’t know his decision today.” #Transfers 🇫🇷

Speaking to Telefoot, Marquinhos said that he wants the 23-year-old to continue his stay with the Parisians.

“He is already one of the greatest players in the history of PSG. He is at the end of his contract; he is in a decisive moment in his life. Yes, he knows that. We tell him. He is a very important player for us. He shows it on the field every time. I don’t know his decision. We’re trying to make the most of it, so we can achieve our goals until the end of the season. and then we’ll see,” said Marquinhos.

Mauricio Pochettino does not rule out Parc des Princes exit

Mauricio Pochettino is considering a departure from the Parisians this summer, according to Goal.

The Argentinean is reportedly unhappy at the Parc des Princes due to the lack of freedom to assemble his team. Pochettino has been frustrated by the interference in his squad from the club hierarchy. The failure to land Tanguy Ndombele this winter reportedly infuriated him, and he has refused to rule out an exit from the Parisians.

Also Read Article Continues below

Pochettino is wanted at Manchester United, but his departure depends on the availability of a replacement. The Ligue 1 giants got in touch with Zinedine Zidane last summer to take the job, but the Frenchman apparently declined the proposal.

Edited by Bhargav