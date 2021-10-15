PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi named as Ballon d'Or favourite; Parisians interested in Real Madrid ace, and more - 14th October 2021

PSG hope that Lionel Messi can create history this year by becoming the first player from the club to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. The Argentinean, who was once again at this scintillating best for Barcelona last season, won the Copa America title with Argentina this summer.

Lionel Messi has been named as the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or award this year by PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino. Meanwhile, the Parisians are interested in a Real Madrid midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 14 October.

Lionel Messi named as Ballon d'Or favourite by PSG manager

Lionel Messi has been named the favourite for the Ballon d’Or award by Mauricio Pochettino.

Lionel Messi has been named by PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino as the favourite for this year's Ballon d’Or award.

The former Barcelona star is widely expected to win his seventh Ballon d’Or award this year, after another stellar season with the Blaugrana. The Argentinean won the Copa Del Rey with the La Liga giants, and finally ended his trophy drought with Argentina by winning the Copa America. He joined PSG this summer after the Blaugrana couldn't extend his deal.

Messi has not been at his scintillating best for PSG so far, though. The Argentinean is yet to find the back of the net in Ligue 1. But he scored one of the goals of the season in the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City. However, Pochettino believes his countryman is a contender to win the Ballon d’Or award.

Team Leo @TeamLeo10i Pochettino: "Without any doubt, the Ballon d'Or should go to Leo Messi." Pochettino: "Without any doubt, the Ballon d'Or should go to Leo Messi." https://t.co/kDOICTkK8T

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, as relayed by PSG Talk, the PSG manager also tipped Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo to finish on the podium.

“The Ballon d’Or should go to (Lionel) Messi, without any doubt. And if I didn’t coach Messi, I would say Messi. I answer with my heart. I always say what I feel. On the podium would have to be (Robert) Lewandowski and Cristiano (Ronaldo),” said Pochettino.

PSG interested in Casemiro

PSG are interested in Casemiro.

PSG are interested in Casemiro, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Brazilian’s future at Real Madrid is hanging in the balance despite his importance to the team.

Casemiro has appeared 295 times for Los Blancos, scoring 30 goals and setting up 25 others. However, the La Liga giants are already preparing succession plans for the Brazilian. PSG are keeping a close eye on the events unfolding at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG are spoilt for choice in midfield, but desire new players like Casemiro, as both Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye are on the wrong side of 30. Madrid value Casemiro at €70 million.

PSG manager says club will do everything to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay

Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful Kylian Mbappe will stay in Paris beyond next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino remains hopeful that Kylian Mbappe will stay in Paris beyond next summer. Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, as conveyed by CBS Sports, the PSG manager has said that the Ligue 1 giants are hopeful of convincing the Frenchman to stay in the French capital.

Also Read

Total Football @TotalFootball_3 #Mbappe Pochettino 🇦🇷: "Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 will make the decision he has to make, and the club will do everything possible to keep him." [Cope] #PSG Pochettino 🇦🇷: "Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 will make the decision he has to make, and the club will do everything possible to keep him." [Cope] #PSG #Mbappe https://t.co/tFfmAQaHIb

“Kylian will make the decision that he has to make. The club will do everything possible to keep him. PSG can seduce him, and convince him to stay. He could change his mind,” said Pochettino.

Edited by Bhargav