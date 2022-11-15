PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi names 3 favourites for 2022 FIFA World Cup; Parisians not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, and more - November 15, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have enjoyed a good run under Christophe Galtier this season. The French manager took charge of the first team this summer and has taken his team on an unbeaten run so far.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has named three favourites for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. Elsewhere, the Parisians are not planning a move for Cristiano Ronaldo in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 15, 2022:

Lionel Messi names three favourites for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi is preparing to lay siege on the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has named three teams as the primary contenders for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will be leading the charge for Argentina in Qatar. La Albiceleste head into the much-awaited tournament in splending form. They are unbeaten in 35 games since the Copa America 2019 semifinals (lost to Brazil).

Many are backing the South American nation to go all the way this year, but Messi says that his team are not the favourites. Speaking on Universo Valdano on Movistar+, as cited by Barca Universal, the 35-year-old said that Argentina cannot give in to the hype.

"We didn’t have many clashes against European teams. I think we’re in a good moment, but we must not fall into the error of people’s madness and believe we’re favourites to win the World Cup. We have to be realistic and take it step by step," said Messi.

The Argentinean went on to name France, Brazil and Spain as the main contenders for the World Cup.

"Despite the injuries, I think France have a great team for the World Cup. Brazil have great players; they have Ney. They have a good team for the World Cup," said Messi.

He continued:

"Spain is a team that is very clear about their style. They make you run; they get the ball out ,and they have players with a lot of quality. Spain have a lot of it, and they play the same way every game, no matter who the opponent is."

Messi has registered 12 goals and 14 assists across competitions for PSG this season.

PSG not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has no takers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Ben Jacobs via PSG Talk. The Portuguese seems to have burnt his bridges with Manchester United after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old criticised the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag and didn’t even spare club legend Wayne Rooney.

Ronaldo was eager to leave this summer but failed to generate any interest in his services. With his Old Trafford exit now certain, the Parisians have been linked with a move for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in January. However, Jacobs has said that the Ligue 1 giants are not interested in his signature right now.

PSG ruled out a move for the Portuguese last summer as well and do not have him in their agenda. The Parisians have their eye on alternate targets as they look to rebuild their squad. Ronaldo has appeared 16 times across competitions for Manchester United this season but has scored just thrice.

Sergio Ramos disappointed at 2022 FIFA World Cup snub

Sergio Ramos will not play in Qatar.

Sergio Ramos is disappointed at being left out of Spain’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The PSG defender failed to make the cut as Luis Enrique announced his final 26 for the highly anticipated tournament. The 35-year-old has been impressive with the Parisians this season and seems to have left his injury woes behind.

Ramos took to social media to admit that he was hoping to play in his fifth World Cup.

"I devoted myself, body and soul, to recovering and getting back to feeling the way I always have. ... Fortunately, I can say that this season I feel like myself again and am back enjoying football. The World Cup? Of course, it was one of those big dreams I wanted to realise. It would have been my fifth, but unfortunately I'll have to watch it at home,” wrote Ramos.

He added:

"It's tough, but the sun will still rise in the morning. I wouldn't change anything about myself. Not my mentality. Not my passion. Not my commitment, effort, and dedication.”

Ramos has appeared 20 times for the Parisians this season and has scored once.

