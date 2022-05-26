PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi and Neymar can only join Barcelona as free agents; Parisians agree 3-year deal with Luis Campos for sporting director role, and more - 25 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to have a busy summer. The Ligue 1 champions are likely to invest in their squad as they look to fight for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that Lionel Messi and Neymar could only join the club as free agents. Elsewhere, the Parisians have agreed a three-year deal with Luis Campos for their sporting director role.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 25 May 2022:

Lionel Messi and Neymar could only join Barcelona as free agents, says Joan Laporta

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a return to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes Lionel Messi and Neymar could only return to Barcelona as free agents.

The Argentinean has been linked with a return to the Camp Nou after struggling since moving to Ligue 1 last summer, scoring only 11 times across competitions. Neymar, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a sensational return to the Blaugrana despite leaving on a world record deal in 2017.

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Joan Laporta: “If Messi and Neymar are free agents, then it will be up to the coach to consider whether or not they can integrate into the new Barcelona project. As players, I like both very much, we have already enjoyed them in Barcelona.” 🗣️ Joan Laporta: “If Messi and Neymar are free agents, then it will be up to the coach to consider whether or not they can integrate into the new Barcelona project. As players, I like both very much, we have already enjoyed them in Barcelona.” https://t.co/y3RIAxo5uw

However, Laporta is adamant that the Blaugrana won't pay a transfer fee for either player. Speaking to L’ESportiu, the Barcelona president added that Messi’s return would depend on whether he fits the plans of the technical staff.

“Who doesn't like Ney? He is an exceptional player, but he has (three) years in his contract with PSG. He is effectively enslaved to money. The only way he could come back to Barca is for free. It would be irrational to pay a transfer fee for a player you have already had,” said Laporta.

He continued:

"Leo left; how he left. We would all have liked him to end his sporting career here, but because of (LaLiga's) fair play rules and because of PSG's offer, it was not to be. If he wants to return one day, it would have to be for free. And the technical staff would have to decide if he fits the new project or not.”

PSG agree three-year deal with Luis Campos for sporting director role

PSG have agreed a three-year deal with Luis Campos to become the club's new sporting director, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

The French giants sacked Leonardo recently and were actively pushing to station Campos in the role. They have finally managed to convince the former AS Monaco and Lille sports advisor to move to the Parc des Princes.

Campos, 57, has already begun work in his new role, and an official announcement is expected soon. The Parisians are hoping he can help build a squad capable of winning the UEFA Champions League next season.

Karim Benzema opens up on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay in Paris

Karim Benzema is preparing to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.

Karim Benzema has opened up on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG. The 23-year-old was expected to link up with his countryman at Real Madrid this summer. However, Mbappe opted to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking on El Chiringuito de Jugones, Benzema said it was Mbappe’s personal decision to stay.

“He’s staying in Paris. Each one has to be in his, on your thing. Focus on your thing. I think that if I want to do things with other players, don’t go wrong to say I have to do these things that I have to do because each one decides their future,” said Benzema.

He continued:

“I’m not knowing if I’m calm here, and I even prepare for Saturday’s game (against Liverpool), and everyone does what they want, which is fine for them. You have learned that Madrid does not come like everyone else, but then he has his things, and now he is a Paris player, and that’s it.”

Edited by Bhargav