PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn't have offer from Saudi Arabia; Parisians interested in Michael Olise, and more - January 21, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to make a few changes to their squad this month. Christophe Galtier remains keen for silverware and is likely to ask for reinforcements before the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Saudi Football Federation general secretary Ibrahim Alkassim has said that no clubs from the country are in talks to sign Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Michael Olise.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 21, 2023:

Lionel Messi doesn't have offers from Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi remains one of the biggest names in world football.

Lionel Messi has no offers to move to Saudi Arabia, according to Ibrahim Alkassim. The Argentinean's future continues to be the talk of the town at the moment, as his contract with PSG expires in six months. The Parisians want the 35-year-old to stay but are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

Messi has proven that age is just a number by helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven appearances and also won the Golden Ball. The 35-year-old has also been in stupendous form with the Ligue 1 champions this season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC All eyes on Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia. Some things don't change All eyes on Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia. Some things don't change ✨ https://t.co/003kYO9I4b

Barcelona and Inter Miami are already eager to secure Lionel Messi's signature on a Bosman move this summer. Recent reports have also suggested that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have offered the Argentinean a massive contract to join the club. However, Alkassim has refuted those claims.

Speaking to Marca, Alkassim did say that Saudi Arabia would like to have Messi play in their domestic league One day. However, he added that there're no ongoing talks to bring him to the country right now.

"At the moment, we do not know anything about a possible Lionel Messi arrival, although I do not hide that, as Saudi Federation, we would like to have him one day in the domestic league," said Alkassim.

He added:

"The idea of the Federation is always to improve our football, and of course, we would like to see Cristiano and Messi in the same league again, but the truth is that we don't know anything now."

Messi has 13 goals and 14 assists from 21 games across competitions for PSG this season.

PSG interested in Michael Olise

Michael Olise has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Michael Olise, according to The Guardian. The Parisians invested heavily in their midfield last summer but are seeking further improvements. Their quest has brought them to Crystal Palace's door, where Olise has been turning heads recently.

The 21-year-old is tied to the Eagles till 2026, which means the club have little reason to sell him. Olise scored a stunning free-kick against Manchester United recently to salvage a draw, signifying his importance to the team.

He could be a superb addition to Christophe Galtier's squad while also adhering to all transfer criteria recently laid down by new sporting director Luis Campos.

Premier League @premierleague



#CRYMUN Michael Olise is the first player to score a 90th minute equaliser via a direct free-kick in the #PL since Lucas Digne in December 2018 Michael Olise is the first player to score a 90th minute equaliser via a direct free-kick in the #PL since Lucas Digne in December 2018 💫#CRYMUN https://t.co/xYQGPH5Wjo

The PSG sporting director only wants to target talented young players who could be shaped into world beaters. Olise fits the bill but is likely to cost a fortune. The Frenchman has recorded two goals and four assists in 21 appearances across competitions for Palace.

Leicester City enter race for Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas is wanted at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City have entered the race to sign Keylor Navas, according to BBC Radio Solent Sport via PSG Talk.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper is no longer first choice under Galtier. The French manager has already installed Gianluigi Donnarumma as his first choice between the sticks, forcing Navas to consider his options.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Keylor Navas wants to leave PSG this January. Leicester and Bournemouth have enquired, but Nottingham Forest is the team that has shown the most interest so far. Keylor Navas would leave PSG for less than € 5M. 🧤 [ Keylor Navas wants to leave PSG this January. Leicester and Bournemouth have enquired, but Nottingham Forest is the team that has shown the most interest so far. Keylor Navas would leave PSG for less than € 5M.🧤 [ @danigilopez 🚨Keylor Navas wants to leave PSG this January. Leicester and Bournemouth have enquired, but Nottingham Forest is the team that has shown the most interest so far. Keylor Navas would leave PSG for less than € 5M. 🇨🇷🧤 [@danigilopez] https://t.co/fnfF0tQyCV

Leicester City are among the clubs eyeing the 36-year-old. The Foxes allowed Kasper Schmeichel to join Nice last summer and have lived to regret that decision. The Danish goalkeeper's replacement, Danny Ward, has had a time to forget at the King Power Stadium so far. So manager Brendan Rodgers is now planning to sign Navas to address the issue.

The Costa Rica international has appeared just once for the Parisians this season. Apart from the Foxes, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are also interested in the 36-year-old.

