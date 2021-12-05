PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on comparisons with Diego Maradona; Leandro Parades dispels rumours about his Parisians future, and more - 4th December 2021

PSG will hope that Lionel Messi can be at his talismanic best when they face Lens on Saturday. The Argentinean failed to make a mark against Nice in midweek, and will be itching to prove a point.

Meanwhile, Messi has opened up on comparisons with Diego Maradona. Elsewhere, Leandro Parades has squashed rumours of his impending departure from PSG.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 4th December 2021.

Lionel Messi opens up on comparisons with Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi has opened up on comparisons with late legend Diego Maradona. The PSG star is among the crème de la crème of the game, drawing comparisons with the Argentinean legend. The 34-year-old’s inability to win a trophy with his nation had previously added fuel to the conversation.

However, Messi has addressed that by winning the Copa America with La Albeceleste this summer. The 34-year-old will look to emulate Maradona by targeting the Holy Grail of football next year. The PSG star guided his nation to the 2014 World Cup final, but the trophy eluded him.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi showing off his Ballon d'Or collection 🏆 Lionel Messi showing off his Ballon d'Or collection 🏆 https://t.co/JOTDIQeJVM

Maradona’s legendary FIFA World Cup triumph in 1986 made him a cult hero in the game. Messi is already considered the greatest of all time by many. The 34-year-old will hope to add to his legacy by lifting the big title in 2022.

Speaking to France Football, as relayed by PSG Talk, Messi said that he doesn’t pay heed to comparisons with Maradona.

“Honestly, I have never compared myself to Diego, absolutely never. I never paid attention to those comparisons. Some criticisms annoyed me in the past,” said Lionel Messi.

“I often get angry with criticism, but they stay in the locker room,” continued Messi.

Leandro Paredes dispels rumours of PSG exit

Leandro Paredes has squashed any talk of his departure from PSG. The Argentinean appeared on TyC Sport to address his future at the club, as relayed by PSG Talk. Paredes revealed that talks are ongoing to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, expressing a desire to keep playing for the Parisians.

The Argentinean’s current contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2023. The Parisians remain eager to offload quite a few players next summer. However, it now appears Paredes is not on that list.

PSG chief blames Real Madrid for transfer market inflation

PSG secretary-general Victoriano Melero has said that Real Madrid are responsible for inflation in the transfer market. The Parisians have often been blamed for affecting the consistency of the market by flexing their financial muscle.

However, speaking with the National Assembly, as relayed by PSG Talk, Melero pointed fingers at Madrid.

“The inflationary upheaval of the football ecosystem does not come from PSG, but from the politics of the Galacticos of Real Madrid in the 2000s. City, Paris or Monaco, through their shareholders, are not responsible for the current situation,” said Melero.

