PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on relationship with Kylian Mbappe; Sergio Ramos told season is over, and more - 23 February 2022

PSG have their sight on the Ligue 1 trophy this season. The Parisians are the favourites to win the league, and are already 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on his relationship with Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos has been advised to hang up his boots. On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 23rd February 2022:

Lionel Messi opens up on relationship with Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi has linked up well with Kylian Mbappe (left).

Lionel Messi has opened up on his relationship with Kylian Mbappe. The Argentinean arrived at PSG last summer after a long stint with Barcelona.

Along with Neymar and Mbappe, the 34-year-old has forged one of the most lethal trios in football, on paper. They have not hit the heights expected so far on the field. However, Messi has shown signs of a budding relationship with the Frenchman.

Speaking to the club’s media, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said that he is getting to know Mbappe better by the day.

“Well, I already know Di Maria and Ney from the national team, and Ney in the past at Barcelona we played together. Kylian I did not know him on or off the field. And well, little by little, we are getting to know each other much better, and above all getting to know each other on the field to see how comfortable we feel with each other,” said Messi.

“And obviously it is very nice to be on the field with the best. I was lucky enough to do it for a long time at Barcelona… and now it is my turn to do it at Paris as well. So I am happy,” said Messi.

Alain Roche tells Sergio Ramos his season is over

Sergio Ramos has struggled with injuries this season.

Former PSG defender Alain Roche believes Sergio Ramos’ season is over. The Spaniard has endured a difficult time with injuries since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Roche said that Ramos’ situation is worrying.

“His body no longer follows. He has been hardworking throughout his career. He gave so much. For me, his season is over. When will he play? If he plays two games and gets injured again, what do we do? Yes, it is worrying,” said Roche.

Roche went on to compare his own struggles before retiring with Ramos’ woes. He said that the hardest part was coming to a decision, adding that only the Spaniard would know when to end his career.

The 35-year-old has made only five appearances across competitions, scoring once, since arriving in Paris last summer.

Kylian Mbappe warming up to PSG stay

Kylian Mbappe is wanted by Real Madrid.

French football pundit Jerome Rothen has said that Kylian Mbappe is warming up to remaining at PSG. The Frenchman’s current contract expires this summer, but he is yet to agree an extension.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, the former Parisians star said that the Ligue 1 giants still stand a chance of keeping hold of their star.

“According to my information, relations have warmed up between Kylian Mbappe and PSG,” Rothen said on Rothen s’enflamme. “It’s a reality. There was a 99% chance that he would leave in August. Today, it has warmed up so much that we have reached a 65% chance, so it still has well down. I am also told that it could go up at any time,” said Rothen.

“What can weigh is the sporting aspect, what emerges from the club and especially the PSG season. In the exchanges that I was able to have, I found that a qualification against Real could change things positively for PSG. It is important to say it because it was not won,” added Rothen.

If the Parisians beat Real Madrid in the second leg to reach the Champions League quarter-finals, their odds of keeping hold of Mbappe could increase. Los Blancos have been hot on his heels after a failed pursuit last summer.

