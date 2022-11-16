PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on retirement; Manchester United not monitoring Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, and more - November 16, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain on course to defend their Ligue 1 title this season. The Parisians are atop the league after 15 games, five points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Meanwhile, Parisians attacker Lionel Messi has opened up on his retirement. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are not monitoring Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 16, 2022:

Lionel Messi opens up on retirement

Lionel Messi is preparing to lead Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has hinted that he might be in the final phase of his career. The Argentinean has been in devastating form for PSG this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to commit himself to the Ligue 1 champions.

Messi is being courted by Inter Miami, while his former club Barcelona also want their club legend back. PSG, meanwhile, remain eager to tie the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to a new deal, but the player is yet to decide on his future.

Speaking to Universo Valdano, Messi opened up about his long-standing dream of ending his career at his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.

“I don’t know, so many things happen. … It was a dream that I always had as a child, of being able to play in Argentine football, that I would go to the pitch, and I wanted to be there. But today it depends on many things; I have my family, three children; I just had a very big change in my life that was difficult for me and my whole family. Now I have gotten over it, and we feel spectacular," said Messi.

He continued:

“Now I enjoy a city that seems beautiful to me. The first year was a big change, and it took a long time. I was prevented from enjoying everything because it was a decision that came suddenly.”

The 35-year-old continues to generate interest from clubs around the world. However, Messi hinted in a separate interview that his next destination could be the last of his illustrious career.

“I love football; I love playing it, and I enjoy it; the only thing I’ve done all my life is play football, and I’m sure that whatever I do after will be related to it, although I don’t know what. I don’t think I’ll play much more," said Messi.

The Argentinean is currently with his national team in Qatar as they put together their final preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albicelste are looking to win their first World Cup in nearly four decades, third overall.

Manchester United not monitoring PSG's Kylian Mbappe as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, says Fabrizio Romano

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire this season.

Manchester United are not monitoring PSG's Kylian Mbappe as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese is likely to have played his last game for the Red Devils after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan. Recent reports suggest that the Premier League giants have identified Mbappe as a replacement for the 37-year-old.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano poured cold water over those claims.

"Honestly, I’m told there’s nothing between Man United and Kylian Mbappe for January. We will see in the summer, but for January, there’s nothing ongoing between Man Utd and Mbappe; and PSG insist he won’t leave in January," wrote Romano.

Mbappe has appeared 20 times for the Parisians this season, scoring 19 goals and setting up five more.

Christophe Galtier shares message to Neymr ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar will be leading Brazil’s charge at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Parisians manager Christophe Galtier has revealed what he said to Neymar during his team's 5-0 Ligue 1 win against Auxerre last weekend.

The Brazilian was seen seeking permission to head to the dressing room a bit early to prepare for his departure to the national team. Before he proceeded down the tunnel, Galtier had a quick word with the player.

Speaking to Prime Video Sport France, as relayed by PSG Talk, the French manager said that he wished Neymar well ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month.

“I knew he had to leave very quickly. I did not know if we would see him in the locker room, and I just wished him a great World Cup, as I wished all my players. I hope that this World Cup can be in our locker room or our training camp, that one of our internationals can bring us this beautiful trophy,” said Galtier.

Neymar has 15 goals and 12 assists from 20 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

