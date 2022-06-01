PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on his struggles at Parc des Princes; Parisians trigger Nuno Mendes release clause, and more - 31 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to use the summer to rebuild their squad. Mauricio Pochettino guided his team to a Ligue 1 triumph but will be aware that he needs immediate improvements in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on his struggles at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Parisians have triggered Nuno Mendes’ €40 million release clause.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 31 May 2022:

Lionel Messi opens up on his struggles at Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi’s debut season with PSG was nothing to write home about.

Lionel Messi has opened up on his struggles with changes since leaving Barcelona to join PSG last summer.

The Argentinean arrived at the Parc des Princes with high expectations but was unable to live up to the billing, scoring just 11 times across competitions. It was widely claimed that the 34-year-old’s failure to adapt to life in France been the root of his travails.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Messi revealed that he has struggled to come to terms with the forced changes in his life last summer.

“After a lifetime of being in the same place, because it’s not easy at my age because one thing is to make it younger, or prepared, or wanting. At that time, I didn’t want it, and I didn’t imagine it, and I didn’t, I thought, and the truth is that it was a difficult year. I had everything in Barcelona. I left when I was very young. What’s more: I lived more in Barcelona than in Argentina. And I was doing very well. The truth is that I had no plans to change anything,” said Messi.

He continued:

“Luckily, the children’s adaptation was spectacular. We always had that fear that the children would have a hard time with the change. And it was the opposite. It was very easy; they adapted very quickly to school, to friends, day by day. For Antonela and me, it was more difficult. I remember that the first day we took them to school was terrible. We both left crying. Saying what we are doing here, what happened. We didn’t understand anything. But they really some phenomena all three.”

PSG trigger Nuno Mendes release clause

Nuno Mendes caught the eye with PSG last season.

PSG have completed the signing of Nuno Mendes from Sporting, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese full-back arrived on loan last summer and racked up 40 appearances across competitions. While he failed to find the back of the net, Mendes did set up three goals.

The Parisians are quite pleased with his performances and have now exercised the €40 million option to buy in his loan deal.

The 19-year-old showed his quality last season but is expected to further improve at both ends of the pitch. With his acquisition, the Parisians have now sorted out the left-back position.

Parisians want Liverpool midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum

Naby Keita is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians want Naby Keita to replace Georginio Wijnaldum at the Parc des Princes, according to Anfield Watch via Imedias.

The Dutch midfielder has failed to strike a chord since arriving in Paris last summer. He has struggled for game time at the club and could move in search of greener pastures this year. Incoming PSG sporting director Luis Campos has already identified Keita as Wijnaldum’s replacement.

The Guinea captain has also cut a sorry figure since joining Liverpool in 2018 and only has a year left on his current contract.

He has struggled to stay fit, featuring just 116 times over four seasons. However, the Ligue 1 champions believe Keita could regain his form in Paris and are willing to pay €50 million for his signature.

