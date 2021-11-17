PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi outlines his plan for the rest of the year, club set to offer midfielder €8 million in wages, and more - 17th November 2021

PSG have had some mixed results since Lionel Messi moved to the Parc des Princes earlier in the summer. The Argentine has been outstanding in the UEFA Champions League, but is yet to show his true colors in Ligue 1.

The Argentine is back in Paris after the international break, and will be raring to go when PSG resume their league campaign against Nantes on Saturday.

Despite their passable performances in the league, PSG find themselves top of the table with a 10-point lead over Lens, who are second.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG news as on 17th November 2021.

Messi hoping to finish the year on a high

PSG star Lionel Messi helped Argentina secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the early hours of Wednesday.

The attacking ace, who was passed fit to feature for Argentina, has revealed he is feeling good despite lacking match fitness.

Get French Football News @GFFN

bit.ly/3CozRkw Lionel Messi returns to Paris today, after playing the full match against Brazil last night. (RMC) Lionel Messi returns to Paris today, after playing the full match against Brazil last night. (RMC)bit.ly/3CozRkw

Messi also outlined his plans for PSG for the remainder of the year, saying he wants to focus on club football after helping Argentina qualify for the World Cup.

“I hadn’t played for a long time. It was a high-intensity game and I’m lacking in match fitness. I’m feeling good – otherwise I wouldn’t have played – even if of course it’s not so much the case physically. I stopped for a while and it’s not easy to play a game with this much intensity, but luckily I am doing well. Hopefully I can end the year well,” Messi told TyC Sport.

PSG eye a swoop for Kessie

Franck Kessie could leave AC Milan on a free transfer next summer, and PSG are looking to sign the midfielder ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.

PSG have a lot of depth in their midfield, but it consists of aging and injury-prone players who need to be replaced.

Kessie has put in some stellar displays for AC Milan, and is likely to be the most in-demand midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

PSG could try and sign the Ivorian in the January window, reportedly offering wages of around €8million-a-year. With Kessie refusing to sign a new contract, Milan will look to sell him in January for a cut-price deal.

Henry says Pochettino needs to implement a style at PSG

Former France international Thierry Henry feels Mauricio Pochettino has a difficult task of implementing his style at PSG.

"At Barcelona, you have something to follow because there is history. Rinus Michels was there, then [Johan] Cruyff came along. Pochettino is looking for a system and eleven players to play in it."

"Without wanting to make excuses for Mauricio Pochettino, when so many players arrive late [for the start of the season], you don't have time to work with them when you're playing every three days. They are going away for international duty whenever there would be time [to work on the team's philosophy]. It's not easy to find a style of play,” Henry told Le Journal du Dimanche.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PSG are yet to really hit their stride this season despite boasting some world-class players on the roster.

Edited by Arvind Sriram