PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi past his prime, says former player; Mauro Icardi eager to leave, and more - 19 February 2022

PSG travel to the Stade de la Beaujoire to face Nantes on Saturday, firmly in control of the Ligue 1 title race. The Parisians enter the weekend top of the league after 24 games, 13 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Petit has said that Parisians attacker Lionel Messi is past his prime. Elsewhere, Mauro Icardi is tipped to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 19th February 2022:

Emmanuel Petit says Lionel Messi is past his prime

Emmanuel Petit believes Lionel Messi is past his prime.

French legend Emmanuel Petit believes Lionel Messi is past his prime. The Argentinean enjoyed a historic summer of 2021, winning the Copa America to end his trophy drought with La Albiceleste. However, the 34-year-old’s world soon changed overnight, as Barcelona failed to extend his stay at the Camp Nou due to their financial woes.

Never short of options, Messi arrived at the Parc des Princes on a free transfer for the next chapter of his esteemed career. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to take Ligue 1 by storm, but has endured an underwhelming time in France so far.

The 34-year-old has registered just two goals in 14 league games, failing to come to terms with the change in scenario. Messi was his usual self in the group stage of the Champions League, though, scoring five goals in five games. However, he faltered in the Round of 16 first leg against old foes Real Madrid, missing a penalty.

The Argentinean has coped tremendous criticism from the French media since joining the Parisians. Kylian Mbappe has overshadowed the seven-time Ballon d’Or, even registering the crucial winner against Los Blancos this week.

The 34-year-old’s slow start to life with PSG has not gone down well with his critics. Petit has now jumped on the bandwagon, saying Messi will never be as good as he was for Barcelona.

Speaking on Rothen s’emflamme, Petit pointed out that the world was witnessing the ‘death of a king’.

“I feel a sincere sorrow when I see Lionel Messi on the field. We all want him to make us dream, as he did in Barcelona. We are witnessing the death of a king and the rise of another king. Messi has not been well in his body for several months, but I think it’s mostly in his head when you see his body language after his missed penalty,” said Petit.

“I want Messi to understand that he will not be able to return to the Messi of Barca, on some actions, but over time, it is not possible. Messi must understand that there is a new king who has taken his place,” added Petit.

Mauro Icardi tipped to leave PSG

Mauro Icardi remains eager to leave PSG this summer.

Mauro Icardi remains eager to leave PSG this summer, according to Football Italia. The Argentinean has cut a sorry figure at the Parc des Princes this season, failing to break into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

The 29-year-old is disillusioned with life at the French capital, and wants to move in search of greener pastures. Italy remains his preferred destination. He has scored four times in 19 league games this season, but has seen only 46 minutes of Champions League action.

Juventus were previously monitoring Icardi, but are expected to cool their interest on the Argentinian striker after the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic. Roma attempted to sign Icardi last summer before opting for Tammy Abraham. AC Milan have also previously expressed interest in the 29-year-old.

Parisians eyeing Amine Gouiri

PSG are monitoring Amine Gouiri, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato. The 22-year-old has been on a good run of form for Nice this season, registering 11 goals and seven assists in 27 appearances. The Parisians could dive for the Frenchman if Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe leave this summer.

The Argentinean wants to leave in search of regular football, while Mbappe is in the final six months of his current contract. Gouiri’s current deal with Nice runs till 2024, and he is expected to cost around €45 million.

Edited by Bhargav