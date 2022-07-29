PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not planning on Barcelona reunion this summer; Lille midfielder edging closer to Paris move, and more - July 28, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to upgrade their roster ahead of the new season. New manager Christophe Galtier is hoping to use the summer to assemble a squad suiting his tactics.

Meanwhile, Parisians attacker Lionel Messi is not planning a return to Barcelona this summer. Elsewhere, a Lille midfielder is edging closer to a move to Paris in the coming days. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on July 28, 2022:

Lionel Messi not planning Barcelona return this summer

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is not itching for a reunion at the Camp Nou, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean left Barcelona last summer and joined PSG on a Bosman move. However, his time in Paris has been underwhelming so far - scoring 11 goals across competitions last season - leading to talks of a romantic return to his old hunting ground.

SK10 𓃵 @SK10Football Lionel Messi can win 41th career trophy in just 3 days! Lionel Messi can win 41th career trophy in just 3 days!🏆⏳ https://t.co/yakkH9PzU8

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi have talked up a reunion with Messi recently. The 35-year-old’s contract with the Parisians expires next summer, adding to speculation about his future.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Messi will only take a call on his future after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

“Lionel Messi’s situation is calm. For months, Joan Laporta has spoken about the dream of bringing Messi back to Barcelona one day. Xavi Hernandez would be happy for this to happen, but at the moment, it is only words. Messi is under contract at PSG, and the French club are looking to extend his contract by another year – he will decide his future after the World Cup,” wrote Romano.

Renato Sanches edging closer to PSG move

Renato Sanches is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Renato Sanches is edging closer to a move to the Parisians this summer, according to Le10 Sport via TBR Football.

The Portuguese midfielder has turned his career around since joining Lille in 2019. The 24-year-old played a starring role in their unexpected Ligue 1 triumph in the 2020-21 season. He has gone from strength to strength recently, prompting the Parisians to take notice.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“We have still no full agreement with any club - it will be confidential”. Lille president Oliver Letáng: “Renato Sanches will leave this summer. It will be Paris or Milan, two big and huge possibilities for Renato”, tells via @le11hdf “We have still no full agreement with any club - it will be confidential”. Lille president Oliver Letáng: “Renato Sanches will leave this summer. It will be Paris or Milan, two big and huge possibilities for Renato”, tells via @le11hdf. 🚨🇵🇹 #transfers“We have still no full agreement with any club - it will be confidential”. https://t.co/ZE8HbdmyRC

The Ligue 1 champions are looking to revamp their squad this summer. Luis Campos and Galtier are focused on adding more quality to their midfield. Sanches has emerged as an option and looks set to move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

Christophe Galtier wants Danilo Pereira stay

Danilo Pereira looks set to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier has decided to keep Danilo Pereira at the Parc des Princes beyond the summer, according to Foot Mercato via PSG Talk.

The Portuguese midfielder was among the players put up for sale by PSG ahead of the new season. However, Galtier has had a change of heart after watching Pereira in training.

The new Parisians manager is impressed by Pereira's competitiveness and versatility. He has been a workhorse in midfield for the Ligue 1 champions and can also operate as a centre-back. Galtier believes he would add value to the squad and as such, the Portuguese won't be sold this summer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far