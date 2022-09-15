PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi not planning contract talks this year; Kylian Mbappe has special extension clause in his contract, and more - September 14, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 3-1 comeback win against Maccabi Haifa in their second UEFA Champions League game of the season on Wednesday. Lionel Messi scored one and set up Kylian Mbappe for the second. Neymar scored a late third to secure all three points

Meanwhile, Messi is not planning on sitting for contract talks this year, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, Mbappe has a special extension clause in his contract.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 14, 2022:

Lionel Messi not planning contract talks with PSG this year

Lionel Messi was back in his element on Wednesday.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Lionel Messi will not engage in contract talks with PSG this year. The Argentinean has enjoyed a sterling start to the new campaign but is in the final year of his current deal. The 35-year-old joined the Parisians after ending ties with Barcelona last summer.

Messi took time to find his feet in France but has looked closer to his former self in the current campaign. He has been a hit on and off the pitch, so the Ligue 1 champions are eager to prolong their association with the player. With the Blaugrana lurking in the shadows, the Parisians want to end speculation about the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future as soon as possible.

Despite PSG new deal plans and Barça interest, Leo will not proceed before 2023. Leo Messi will not make any decision on his future in the next weeks or months. Focused on Paris Saint-Germain and then World Cup, nothing will be decided or planned before the World Cup.Despite PSG new deal plans and Barça interest, Leo will not proceed before 2023. Leo Messi will not make any decision on his future in the next weeks or months. Focused on Paris Saint-Germain and then World Cup, nothing will be decided or planned before the World Cup. ⭐️🇦🇷 #PSG Despite PSG new deal plans and Barça interest, Leo will not proceed before 2023. https://t.co/jS4OtCRWWt

However, Messi is completely focused on the season, with an eye on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that any talks regarding Messi's future will have to wait till 2023.

“Leo Messi will not make any decision on his future in the next weeks or months. Focused on Paris Saint-Germain and then World Cup, nothing will be decided or planned before the World Cup. Despite PSG new deal plans and Barca interest, Leo will not proceed before 2023,” wrote Romano.

Messi has registered five goals and eight assists in ten games across competitions this season.

Kylian Mbappe has special extension clause in his contract

Kylian Mbappe scored once again on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappe has the option to decide whether he wants to stay for a third year in Paris, according to L’Euipe via PSG Talk.

The French forward stunned everyone this summer by opting to sign an extension with the Ligue 1 champions. The 23-year-old was very close to joining Real Madrid, before experiencing a change of heart in the eleventh hour.

Mbappe’s current contract runs till 2024, and there’s an option to extend it by a year. However, the player is the only one who can trigger that clause. If the Frenchman is unhappy with his situation, he will have the option to leave in 2024.

Thierry Henry heaps praise on Neymar

Neymar (Right) has been on fire this campaign.

Thierry Henry has spoken highly of Neymar. The Brazilian has enjoyed a resurgent season with PSG so far, reiterating his importance to the club. He has flourished under Christophe Galtier and has been earning praise from all quarters.

Henry has now joined the bandwagon. Speaking recently, as relayed by PSG Talk, the Frenchman noted that Neymar has been putting in the effort on the pitch.

“We can talk about all that, but when he does not run or would not run, we say it. There it must be said; he runs; he repeats the races to go deep. He does not balk at work; he tackles, and he always remains glued to his team. He makes the effort,” said Henry.

Henry added that Neymar’s leadership quality has also been impressive.

“Multiplying the sprints, it’s not easy. He is also physically well; he has prepared himself. ... What I really like at the moment is his way of being. He is a leader, and he is showing it not only with the ball but also without the ball. His match against Juventus was for me extraordinary and exemplary in terms of self-sacrifice and envy,” said Henry.

Neymar has registered 11 goals and seven assists in ten games across competitions this campaign.

