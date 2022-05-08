PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi doesn't have to play in MLS to have an impact in US, says MLS manager; Neymar opens up on being booed, and more - 7 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Troyes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. Manager Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already wrapped up the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, MLS team Charlotte FC manager Miguel Angel Ramirez has said that Lionel Messi doesn’t need to play in the competition to have an impact in the US. Elsewhere, Neymar has opened up on being booed by Parisians fans.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 7th May 2022:

Lionel Messi doesn't have to play in MLS to have an impact in US, says Miguel Angel Ramirez

Lionel Messi could arrive at the MLS for his swansong.

Lionel Messi doesn’t need to play in the MLS to have an impact in the US, according to Charlotte FC manager Miguel Angel Ramirez. The Argentinean is among the finest players ever to grace the beautiful game but has struggled since leaving Barcelona to join PSG last summer. The 34-year-old has failed to make a mark in Ligue 1 and is tipped to leave this summer or the next.

The MLS has emerged as his next destination, with Inter Miami the favourites to host him in the US. Messi is largely expected to play out the remaining years of his career with the MLS team. However, Ramirez believes the Argentinean doesn’t need to play in the North American league to assert his influence in the US.

Speaking to Goal, the Charlotte FC manager said that Messi has already helped football grow in the US. He said:

“I would tell you that, as an impact on society, it is not necessary for Messi to reach MLS. It’s not just the Latino community that comes to the games. Many Americans come, and more and more boys play soccer (football). There has been a paradigm shift in this country. People have told me (that) neither basketball nor American football has achieved what soccer has achieved."

Neymar opens up on being booed by PSG fans

Neymar has enjoyed a mixed season so far at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar has opened up on being booed by PSG fans in the game against Bordeaux. The Brazilian, along with Messi, was subject to jeers from fans after failing to help the Parisians progress in the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 giants fell to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

Speaking on an Instagram Live session, Neymar said that the entire episode made him sad.

“Nobody likes to be booed, even less so at home. It is boring; it is sad. This has happened to me at PSG, in the national team, and I am sad. I was not comfortable, but I have to find the strength from somewhere. I am reminded by my childhood, the people who helped me. I think about playing for them who really support me, not for the people who boo me."

Neymar has scored just 11 times across competitions this season.

Nuno Mendes delighted on being nominated for UNFP Young Player of the Year Award

Nuno Mendes has caught the eye this season.

Nuno Mendes has revealed his delight at being nominated for the UNFP Young Player of the Year Award. Kylian Mbappe was the last PSG player to win the coveted award.

Speaking to PSG TV, the Portuguese promised to give his best on the pitch to improve himself, saying:

“I’m happy and honoured that other players in the league have voted for me. I would like to thank them. I’ve done my best all season long. Overall, I’m satisfied, and I’ll keep giving the best of myself to improve even more. I’m making my way, and above all, keeping my feet on the ground."

Edited by Bhargav