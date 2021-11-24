PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi pleased Kylian Mbappe didn't leave in the summer; Mauricio Pochettino happy at the Parc des Princes, and more - 23rd November 2021

PSG will be banking on Lionel Messi when they face Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League. The Argentinean helped the Parisians sink City in the reverse fixture in September.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is pleased that Kylian Mbappe didn’t leave PSG in the summer. Elsewhere, manager Mauricio Pochettino is happy at the Parc des Princes amid rumours linking him to Manchester United.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 23rd November 2021.

Lionel Messi happy Kylian Mbappe didn’t leave PSG in the summer

Lionel Messi is happy that Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at PSG beyond this summer.

Lionel Messi is happy that Kylian Mbappe decided to stay at PSG beyond this summer. Real Madrid offered an astronomical amount of money to secure the Frenchman, but the Parisians refused to let go of their prized asset.

Mbappe has since developed a superb understanding with the Argentinean. The Frenchman has played a part in almost all of Messi’s goals for PSG so far. The 22-year-old also set up the six-time Ballon d’Or winner’s first Ligue 1 goal last weekend.

J. @MessiIizer Mbappé has more or less been the assister of all of Messi’s goals for PSG, you can see on the pitch that they enjoy playing with one another. Mbappé has more or less been the assister of all of Messi’s goals for PSG, you can see on the pitch that they enjoy playing with one another. https://t.co/sDgzTqfrgp

The two are expected to work in tandem against Manchester City in the Champions League too. Speaking to Marca, as relayed by PSG Talk, Messi heaped praise on Mbappe.

“The truth is I do not know. Only (Mbappé) knows what he has in his head, and what he is going to do. I can only say that I am happy that he has stayed here this year,” said Messi.

“He is a very important player for us, and to fight for the objectives we have. He has a hundred percent head on our goals. And then he will decide what he will do when the season is over,” continued Messi.

Mauricio Pochettino happy at the Parc des Princes

Mauricio Pochettino has brushed aside rumours linking him to an exit from PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino has brushed aside rumours linking him to an exit from the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean is tied to PSG until the summer of 2023, but is heavily linked with the Manchester United job.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Pochettino: “I'm respecting my club and I’m not gonna say anything. What another club does, it doesn't concern me. I'm not going to comment - I love PSG, the fans, the city. It’s fantastic to be here”. 🇫🇷 #PSG Pochettino: “I'm respecting my club and I’m not gonna say anything. What another club does, it doesn't concern me. I'm not going to comment - I love PSG, the fans, the city. It’s fantastic to be here”. 🇫🇷 #PSG

Speaking at his press conference, as relayed by PSG Talk, Pochettino insisted he was focused on achieving his targets with the Parisians.

“I am happy at PSG, and so focused on trying to get the best result we possibly can against City. I was a player at PSG, I love the club, and love the fans. It is an exciting time to be at the club, fighting for Ligue 1 and the Champions League,” said Pochettino.

Zinedine Zidane’s arrival at PSG could alter Kylian Mbappe’s future

Zinedine Zidane's impending arrival at PSG could help the Ligue 1 giants hold on to Kylian Mbappe.

Zinedine Zidane’s impending arrival at PSG could help the Ligue 1 giants hold on to Kylian Mbappe, according to IB Times.

The Frenchman could take over at the Parc des Princes if Mauricio Pochettino departs for Manchester United. Zidane’s appointment could help the Parisians deal with the unresolved future of Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid. His current contract expires next summer, and he has not signed an extension yet. However, all that could change if Zidane takes over, as Mbappe is a huge admirer of the former Real Madrid manager.

Edited by Bhargav