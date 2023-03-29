PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi ready to take paycut for Barcelona move; Tottenham eyeing Christophe Galtier, and more - March 29, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday in Ligue 1. The Parisians are atop the league after 28 games.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi is reportedly ready to take a paycut to join Barcelona. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to move for Parisians manager Christophe Galtier should he become available this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 29, 2023.

Lionel Messi ready to take paycut for Barcelona move

Lionel Messi could script a blockbuster return to Barcelona this summer.

Lionel Messi is ready to take a paycut to join Barcelona, according to journalist Gerard Romero via Barca Universal.

The Argentinean is in the final few months of his PSG contract but is yet to commit his future to the Parisians. The 35-year-old has been in blistering form for the Ligue 1 giants this season, amassing 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions.

Messi also enjoyed a brilliant run with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his team lift the coveted cup. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was adjudged the best player of the tournament and won his second World Cup Golden Ball. With his club contract situation not sorted yet, the Blaugrana are hoping to lure him back to the Camp Nou on a Bosman move.

The Argentinian had an unceremonious exit from the club in 2021 before he moved to PSG. However, it now appears that the Argentinean still harbours special feelings for Barcelona.

The 35-year-old is the undisputed greatest player in the club’s history and might feel he has unfinished business at the Camp Nou. It was previously believed that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to stay in Paris, but he has apparently had a change of heart.

Owing to the Blaugrana’s woeful financial situation, Messi could be willing to accept reduced wages to help the deal cross the line. The Parisians want him to stay in Paris but might be fighting a losing battle at the moment.

Tottenham eyeing Christophe Galtier

Tottenham Hotspur could turn to Christophe Galtier as a replacement for Antonio Conte, according to The Evening Standard. The London club parted ways with Conte earlier this week and are scouting the market for a replacement. Galtier is among a handful of names in the running for the job.

The Frenchman's position at the Parc des Princes has come under scrutiny recently, following the Parisians’ exit from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 for the second straight year. The Ligue 1 champions have also faltered in the Coupe de France this season. Galtier could face the sack this season regardless of whether the club defend their league title.

Should he become available, Spurs are likely to consider him for their vacant position. Galtier could be well suited for the job, where he would be afforded time, and the pressure to deliver won’t be remotely as intense as at PSG. The Frenchman has been in charge of 40 games for the Parisians and has a decent 70% win percentage.

PSG legend Rai defends Neymar

Neymar has been in red-hot form this season.

PSG legend Rai has spoken about his admiration for Neymar. The 31-year-old has divided opinion among fans since arriving at the Parc des Princes in 2017.

The Brazilian has 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions for the Parisians. While his injury troubles have also been a source of frustration, Rai believes his compatriot can still bring joy to fans.

Speaking to Midi Libre, as cited by PSG Talk, Rai spoke highly of Neymar.

“There are ups and downs. But he has a crazy talent; I greatly admire. Only, sometimes, there are controversies around him that he provokes a little on the field or outside. Deep down, he’s a good person, but sometimes he can’t manage in the best way," said Rai.

He added:

“It’s part of his history, like with the national team. It’s a shame these injuries in important moments. But he still has years on his contract, and I hope he still brings a lot of joy to the fans.”

Neymar has been sidelined with an ankle injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

