PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi reportedly agrees extension with Parisians; club monitoring William Saliba, and more - December 24, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 15 games. Christophe Galtier’s men are unbeaten across competitions this season and have a five-point lead in the league.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has agreed to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, according to journalist Guillem Balague. Elsewhere, the Parisians are monitoring William Saliba.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 24, 2022:

Lionel Messi agrees extension with PSG, says Guillem Balague

Lionel Messi is set to extend his association with the French giants.

Lionel Messi is all set to stay at PSG, according to Guillem Balague. The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions but is yet to sign a new deal. His contract situation has generated interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami, with both clubs eager to secure his signature.

The 35-year-old has been in blistering form this season. Messi realised a long-standing dream this month by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven games and won the coveted Golden Ball.

The Parisians remain eager to end speculation regarding his future. Speaking recently, Balague said that PSG are likely to speed up the process once Messi returns from his holidays.

“It is practically all agreed with PSG. Barcelona have not approached him or his dad to offer anything. So it is not that Messi does not want to return to Barcelona. He has not been asked the question. Messi is happy with it all, and when (he's) back from his holidays, the agreement will speed up," said Balague.

Balague added that the Argentinean is happy in Paris.

"His life in Paris is balanced, happy; everybody is enjoying it, and he has a real possibility of winning the Champions League again. Plus, it will help him be a candidate again for the Ballon d'Or,” said Balague.

The 35-year-old has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, amassing 12 goals and 14 assists. Overall, he has 23 goals in 53 games for the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG monitoring William Saliba

William Saliba is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are keeping a close eye on William Saliba, according to Media Foot via Just Arsenal.

The French defender caught the eye in Ligue 1 last season while on loan with Marseille. He returned to Arsenal this summer and has since cemented a place in the starting XI under Mikel Arteta. The player’s superb form with the Gunners has caught the attention of the Ligue 1 champions.

AFC Xtra @AFC__Xtra According to exclusive Mediafoot information, Paris Saint-Germain is interested in contracting with William Saliba. The club is in constant contact with the player's agents already.



PSG want to sign him next summer.. According to exclusive Mediafoot information, Paris Saint-Germain is interested in contracting with William Saliba. The club is in constant contact with the player's agents already.PSG want to sign him next summer.. https://t.co/n8Y2LYRRmQ

The Parisians remain on the hunt for defensive reinforcements. New sporting director Luis Campos has revamped the transfer strategy at the Parc des Princes, and the French giants are now targeting talented young players. With Presnel Kimpembe’s future up in the air and Sergio Ramos no longer young, Saliba could be a fabulous addition to Galtier’s squad.

The 21-year-old has appeared 17 times for the Gunners his season, scoring two goals. PSG believe he has the ability to succeed in Paris and are in touch with the player’s representatives to facilitate a move.

Parisians initiate contact with Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have established contact with Gabriel Martinelli’s ahead of a possible move in 2023, according to Media Foot via The Hard Tackle.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a turn in fortunes this season and has emerged as one of Arteta’s most important players. The Parisians are planning for attacking reinforcements next year, and Martinelli has emerged as an option.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers PSG have opened talks to sign Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli, report French outlet Media Foot.



The French giants are believed to have contacted the Brazilian's representatives. PSG have opened talks to sign Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli, report French outlet Media Foot.The French giants are believed to have contacted the Brazilian's representatives.

The Ligue 1 champions are laying down succession plans for Neymar and Messi, with both players on the wrong side of 30.

Martinelli’s arrival could help sort out the attack for at least a decade. PSG are already laying down plans to take the player to the Parc des Princes, especially with Kylian Mbappe’s future hanging in the balance.

However, prising the 21-year-old away from the Emirates would be a tough ask. The player’s contract expires in 2024, but Arsenal are working to tie him down to a new deal. Martinelli has registered five goals and two assists in 20 games across competitions this season for the Gunners.

Poll : 0 votes