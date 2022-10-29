PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi reportedly willing to extend stay in Paris; Neymar most important player for Parisians, says journalist; and more - October 29, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a thrilling 4-3 win over Troyes on Saturday (October 29) to go five points clear at the top in Ligue 1. Goals from Carlos Soler, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe helped Christophe Galtier continue his unbeaten start to the season.

Meanwhile, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has said that Parisians attacker Lionel Messi is willing to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, journalist Karim Bennani reckons Neymar is the most important player for the Parisians at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 29, 2022:

Lionel Messi willing to extend stay in Paris

Lionel Messi is open to extending his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi is ready to continue his association with PSG, according to Guillem Balague. However, the 35-year-old wants to wait till the end of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month to pen a new deal.

The Argentinean has been in red-hot form for the Ligue 1 champions this season. However, his contract with the club set to run out at the end of the season.

PSG are eager to extend his stay, while Barcelona are reportedly working behind the scenes to take him back to the Camp Nou. However, it now appears that contrary to reports, Messi is not close to a reunion with his former club.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Balague said that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner could eventually sign a new deal in Paris.

“If today PSG tells Messi, ‘Here’s the contract 1+1,’ he’ll sign it. But he wants to wait until after the World Cup,” said Balague.

Messi has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up 13 more.

Neymar most important player for PSG, says Karim Bennani

Neymar has looked back at his best this campaign.

Karim Bennani reckons Neymar is PSG’s X-factor this season. The Brazilian has been in outstanding form this campaign and is playing some of his best football. He has emerged as one of Galtier’s most trusted players and is enjoying a strong run under the French manager.

Speaking recently, as relayed by Canal Supporters, Benani said that the Parisians fare well when Neymar is on song.

“Today, Lionel Messi is not the most important at PSG. He scores goals and makes more assists than last year, but Neymar Jr has been so important since the start of the season. He is the X factor of PSG. If he is less well, PSG will be less well this year and vice versa,” said Benani.

He added:

“In big matches, if Neymar is very good, Paris has every chance of going all the way. And if the Brazilian returns well after the World Cup, the capital club can go very far. I think, for Neymar, this is his best time at the club.”

Neymar has registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 18 appearances across competitions this season.

Christophe Galtier opens up on Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe (left) remains a vital part of Christophe Galtier’s plans.

Christophe Galtier has opened up on Presnel Kimpembe’s struggles with injuries this season.

The French full-back returned to action against Maccaba Haifi in the UEFA Champions League in midweek after being out of action for a month due to a hamstring injury. He started against Troyes on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the Ligue 1 game, Galtier said that Kimpembe has completely recovered from his injury.

“Presnel Kimpembe has come back in great shape. We're being careful because he's coming back from a long time out of action. Initially, I thought that he'd be available for the game against AC Ajaccio, but we realised that he still needed a few more training sessions. Today, we can safely say that he's ready to start a game,” said Galtier.

The French manager added that Kimpembe has worked hard to regain his fitness.

“Presnel was worried when he got injured, and that's normal. Mentally, it was difficult for him at the start. Then, when he returned to the pitch and started running again, I saw a very focused and motivated player. He's listened to his body to avoid cutting corners,” said Galtier.

He continued:

“I think that it would've been a huge mistake to bring him back too soon, so I trusted my medical staff and spoke to Presnel to get his feelings. He's an important player for Paris Saint-Germain, and he's also our only left-footed centre-back.”

Kimpembe has appeared ten times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this campaign.

