PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi has reservations about Mauricio Pochettino's tactics; Thierry Henry reveals why Zinedine Zidane might not join the Parisians, and more - 7th December 2021

Lionel Messi will have the chance to respond to recent criticism when PSG face Club Brugge on Tuesday in the Champions League. The Argentinean has struggled for form since joining the Parisians this summer.

Meanwhile, Messi is not entirely convinced by manager Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics at PSG. Elsewhere, Thierry Henry has revealed why Zinedine Zidane might not take charge of the Parisians.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 7th December 2021.

Lionel Messi has reservations about Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics at PSG

Lionel Messi is not entirely convinced with Mauricio Pochettino's tactics at PSG.

Lionel Messi is not entirely convinced with Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics at PSG, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has taken the Parisians 11 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table. However, Pochettino’s tactics have been under intense scrutiny, and it now appears Messi’s camp is also having doubts about him.

Despite the presence of the 34-year-old in the team, PSG are winless in their last three games. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s entourage is unconvinced that Pochettino is the right man to lead the club forward.

Lionel Messi has failed to live up to expectations after joining the Parisians this summer. The Argentinean’s camp thinks the player has struggled due to Pochettino’s tactics. They believe the former Spurs man has failed to make optimum use of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Lionel Messi has managed just four goals and three assists in 13 games in all competitions for PSG. Those are massively underwhelming numbers from the Argentinean, who has registered record-breaking numbers during his career.

Messi is looking to build a legacy in France, and will hope his countryman can get his act together soon.

Thierry Henry reveals why Zinedine Zidane might not join the Parisians

Thierry Henry believes Zinedine Zidane’s Marseille connection makes it difficult for him to take over at PSG.

Thierry Henry believes Zinedine Zidane’s Marseille connection makes it very difficult for him to take charge of PSG. The former Real Madrid manager is tipped to take over at the Parc des Princes if Mauricio Pochettino leaves the club.

However, speaking to CBS Sports, as relayed by PSG Talk, Henry said he would be surprised if Zidane became the next PSG boss.

“If Zidane can be a good choice for PSG? I think so. The only problem I see, and I know people will tell me it’s not a big deal, but it is, is that he’s regularly associated with Marseille. And we all know the rivalry between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille,” said Henry.

Kylian Mbappe says PSG's front three must improve

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that PSG’s front three must do better in games.

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that PSG’s front three must do better in games. The Parisians’ much-vaunted attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe have failed to gel this season.

Speaking to Thierry Henry on Prime Video, as relayed by PSG Talk, Mbappe pointed out that all three players have to improve.

“We are aware that we must do more. Three players of this level, of this status (…) we can’t hide,;we have to assume. We have to create something, where we don’t see ourselves detached from the team, defensively but also offensively,” said Mbappe.

