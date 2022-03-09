PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi won't return to Barcelona; club interested in Lazio midfielder, and more - 8 March 2022

PSG are preparing to travel to the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. The Parisians have a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, a former Barcelona chief has said that Lionel Messi may not return to the Camp Nou as a player. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Lazio midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 8th March 2022:

Lionel Messi won't return to Barcelona, says former club president

Lionel Messi (centre) is yet to fully settle in at the Parc des Princes.

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart believes Lionel Messi may not return to the club as a player. The Argentinean left the Camp Nou last summer after spending his entire career with the Blaugrana. The 34-year-old joined PSG, but has struggled to replicate his blistering form at the Parc des Princes.

Mess’s struggles in Ligue 1 have been well documented, scoring just twice in 16 games. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has received widespread criticism for his performances, especially in the league. The Argentinean has failed to warm up to the nuances of French football. His misfortunes have inadvertently led to talks of his return to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana have also struggled in the absence of their talisman this season. The La Liga giants have massively improved since the appointment of Xavi, yet Messi’s shadow looms large over the club. However, Gaspart is convinced there’s no way back for the Argentinean.

Speaking to Channel 1, the former Barcelona president praised Messi for departing the Camp Nou in a professional manner.

“I do not expect Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona as a player in the near future, and I think that due to the wishes of his wife and children, he prefers to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, but it is possible that come back to Barcelona for your vacations because you love the city,” said Gaspart.

He continued:

“Messi is the best player in the world, and his departure affected him negatively, but he left in a professional way, unlike Luis Figo. Messi’s departure had a greater negative impact than the Figo departure from Barcelona. You have to take into account that the pandemic negatively affected Barcelona, so Lionel Messi left the team due to special circumstances, he understood the matter and moved to Paris Saint-Germain."

Messi left on a free transfer after the Blaugrana could not offer him a new contract without falling foul of La Liga's financial fair-play rules.

PSG interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could be on the move this summer.

PSG are interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to PSG Talk via La Gazzetta dello Sport. The French giants are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and have their eyes on the Serb. Milinkovic-Savic has long been on the club’s wish list, but a move was shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Parisians are now ready to reignite their interest in the 27-year-old this summer. The Serb is tied with Lazio till 2024, but the club are willing to listen to offers for the player. Milinkovic-Savic could be allowed to leave for €70-80 million, but the Parisians could face competition from Manchester United for his signature.

Luka Modric wants Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu

Kylian Mbappe (right) is sought-after at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Luka Modric has expressed a desire to play alongside Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman’s current contract with PSG is inching to its close. The French giants have failed in their attempts to tie Mbappe down to a new deal. Real Madrid are the favourites to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

Speaking ahead of the midweek game against the Parisians, Modric said that every player wants Mbappe in their team.

“We want to play with great players, Kylian is one of those. Of course I'd like to play with him; let's see. Difficult to talk about other players; clubs get angry, can interpret it badly, but I don't think a player exists that doesn't want him in their team,” said Modric.

