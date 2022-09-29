PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi return to Barcelona financially viable, says Blaugrana VP; Parisians president criticises Blaugrana, and more - September 28, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Nice at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (October 1) when Ligue 1 football resumes this weekend. New manager Christophe Galtier has taken his team to the top of the league after eight games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s proposed return to the Camp Nou could be financially viable, according to Barcelona's economic vice-president Eduard Romeu. Elsewhere, Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has slammed the Blaugrana for selling their assets to fund signings.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 28, 2022:

Lionel Messi return to Barcelona financially viable, says Eduard Romeu

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona is financially viable, according to Eduard Romeu.

The Argentinean left the Blaugrana last summer to join PSG. After a year of adusting to life in French football, the 35-year-old looks back to his best this season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is in the final year of his current contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

Messi continues to be linked with a sensational return to Barcelona next year. Speaking recently, as relayed by Catalunya Radio via Barca Blaugranes, Romeu said that the final decision would rest on the club’s hierarchy.

“It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent. But it’s a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn’t correspond to me (to make those decisions), but it would be viable,” said Romeu.

He added:

“We have completely changed the structure. From having players with high level of salary and an already large squad at the average age level, we have gone on to have players with projection and market levels, which will surely be important.”

The Barcelona vice-president added that while the club are not yet economically healthy, they're likely to achieve their goals in the 2024-25 season.

“Without boasting, we have saved Barca, but the club is not economically healthy yet. There’s still a need for austerity, and there is a lot of work to do. (I predict) Barca will be healthy within five years (of our mandate). In the 24-25 season, we will be at the level we should be,” said Romeu.

Messi, who has bagged six goals and eight assists for PSG this season, will decide on his future only after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

PSG president criticises Blaugrana

Nasser Al-Khelaifi called out Barcelona for selling their assets.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi has slammed Barcelona for selling their assets to fund new signings. The La Liga giants acquired a cash influx this summer by selling future TV rights and also part of their digital content arm. That allowed them to spend heavily on new players.

In an interview with Politico, as cited by PSG Talk, Al-Khelaifi hinted that the entire activity is neither fair nor legal.

“Is this fair? No, it’s not fair … Is it legal? I’m not sure. If they allow them, others will do the same. UEFA, of course, have their own (financial) regulations. For sure, they’re going to look at everything,” said Al-Khelaifi.

PSG have also invested heavily in the squad this summer

Andre Villas-Boas opens up on failed move to Parc des Princes in 2013

Andre Villas-Boas was close to taking charge at the Parc des Princes in 2013.

Andre Villas-Boas has said that he was close to joining the Parisians in 2013. The Marseille Boss was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur at that time. He was in the running to replace outgoing manager Carlo Ancelotti at the Parc des Princes, but a move failed to materialise.

Speaking to The Telegraph, as relayed by PSG Talk, Villas-Boas said the Parisians didn’t want to pay €15 million for his signature.

“The PSG offer was on the table. Yeah, Daniel (Levy, chairman of Spurs) wanted to sell me for £15 million. PSG obviously didn’t want to pay £15 million, and there were a lot of things wrong with Paris Saint-Germain, especially with their approach,” Villas-Boas said.

The Ligue 1 champions eventually appointed Laurent Blanc that year.

