PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi reveals reason why he won 2021 Ballon d'Or; Parisians star sheds light on Kylian Mbappe future, and more - 30th November 2021

PSG are 12 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after 15 games. The Parisians have won 13 games in the league, scoring 35 goals and conceding 15.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has revealed why he won the 2021 Ballon d'Or award. Elsewhere, his PSG teammate Angel di Maria has shed light on Kylian Mbappe's future at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 30th November 2021.

Lionel Messi reveals reason why he won 2021 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi believes he won the 2021 Ballon d'Or for helping Argentina win the Copa America.

Lionel Messi believes he won the 2021 Ballon d'Or for helping Argentina win the Copa America this summer. The 34-year-old saw off stiff competition from Robert Lewandowski to lift the coveted award.

Messi helped Barcelona lift the Copa del Rey last season. The Argentinean then guided his nation to their first Copa America triumph in almost three decades. The 34-year-old believes his historic achievement with La Albiceleste helped him win a record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or award.

(via Seven golden goats have been in front of the Eiffel Tower for Lionel Messi 🐐(via @adidasfootball Seven golden goats have been in front of the Eiffel Tower for Lionel Messi 🐐(via @adidasfootball) https://t.co/COlJZyP54b

Lionel Messi moved to PSG over the summer, and recently scored his first Ligue 1 goal. The Argentinean has taken time to settle in at the Parc des Princes. However, the 34-year-old was in top form against Saint Etienne this weekend, setting up all three goals for the Parisians' in their 3-1 win.

Speaking to the press after his win, Messi also expressed his pride at being the first PSG player to win the Ballon d'Or award.

“I think I got this trophy for what we managed to do at the Copa America with Argentina,” said Messi.

“After fighting for years and stumbling frequently, I finally made it. It is also a pride for me to be the first player to win it with the PSG shirt. I enjoyed seeing my family happy tonight,” continued Messi.

Angel Di Maria sheds light on Kylian Mbappe's PSG future

Angel Di Maria has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's future

Angel Di Maria has opened up on Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG. The Frenchman's current deal with the club runs out at the end of this season. The 22-year-old is expected to leave the Parisians next summer.

Speaking on Rothen s'enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, Di Maria said that he wants Mbappe to stay, but understands that it is a personal decision.

"No, the truth is that it is very personal - this kind of matters. Kylian knows what direction he wants to give to his life, to his football career. It is obvious that we would like to tell him that he should stay here, that he should not leave, but these are personal decisions," said Di Maria.

Gianluigi Donnarumma wins Yashin trophy

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has won the 2021 Yashin trophy.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the 2021 Yashin trophy on Monday. The young Italian finished ahead of Edouard Mendy, Jan Oblak, Ederson and Manuel Neuer.

B/R Football @brfootball Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma wins the 2021 Yashin Trophy 👐 Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma wins the 2021 Yashin Trophy 👐 https://t.co/E3azXtTL8u

Speaking after the win, as relayed by PSG Talk, the 22-year-old looked back on an incredible year.

"It has been an incredible year for me. The qualification for the Champions League with AC Milan, the Euro during which we honoured all the Italians, my passage to PSG … I am very, very proud to receive this award," said Gianluigi Donnarumma.

