PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi revels in World Cup win; Leicester City want Renato Sanches, and more - March 24, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to go all out for the Ligue 1 title when the season resumes after the international break. Christophe Galtier’s men are leading the title race after 28 games and are seven points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina after the friendly win over Panama on Thursday (March 22). Elsewhere, Leicester City are keeping tabs on Parisians winger Renato Sanches.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 24, 2023.

Lionel Messi revels in World Cup win

Lionel Messi has expressed his delight at winning the World Cup.

Lionel Messi has said that he always dreamt of winning the World Cup with Argentina.

The 35-year-old wrote his name in the history books last December, helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoyed a brilliant campaign, winning his second World Cup Golden Ball.

Speaking at El Monumental after Argentina’s 2-0 win over Panama, Messi thanked fans for their love.

“Thank you for the love we've been receiving since before we won this. As we've been saying, we were going to do everything we could to win it (the World Cup). Personally, I always dreamed of this moment, to celebrate with you, to come to Argentina and lift a Copa America, the Finalissima, and the biggest thing, which is the World Cup," said Messi.

The PSG superstar also took the opportunity to pay tribute to the Argentina team that finished runners-up at the Brazil 2014 World Cup.

“Today is our day, and we are all celebrating, but I don't want to forget my teammates who did everything they could to win this cup (before), and unfortunately it didn't happen. They also deserve respect and recognition,” said Messi.

He concluded by urging everyone to keep supporting the team.

“Let's keep doing what we've been doing; let's enjoy this. It took us a long time to be able to win this cup. Hopefully it won't take so many years to win it again. It's very difficult to win a World Cup; sometimes it's not possible because of the details. Let's enjoy this third star,” said Messi.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s free-kick against Panama was the 99th of his career with the national team.

Leicester City want Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches has admirers at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City are interested in Renato Sanches, according to Jeunes Footeux via Caught Offside.

The Foxes are resigned to losing Youri Tielemans this summer when his contract expires. They have already identified Sanches as a possible replacement for Tielemans. The Portuguese joined PSG last summer but has struggled for game time.

The Parisians are reportedly ready to cut ties with the 25-year-old within a year of his arrival, following his failure to strike a chord at the club. Sanches has registered two goals in 20 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions and is not a first choice player. His contract with PSG expires in 2027, but the player is unlikely to last the summer.

Leicester are monitoring the situation with interest and could dive for the Portuguese should he become available at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho to take charge of PSG under one condition

Jose Mourinho has taken AS Roma to the Europa League quarterfinals.

Jose Mourinho could consider taking charge at PSG if he wins the UEFA Europa League with AS Roma this season, according to journalist Dani Gil via PSG Talk. The Portuguese is among the names linked to the hot seat at the Parc des Princes. Galtier’s position with the Parisians remains unstable following his failure to strike a chord in the UEFA Champions League.

Mourinho has done an admirable job with Roma, helping them win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season. Contrary to recent reports, he has not been in touch with the Parisians hierarchy recently. However, should he win the Europa League this season, he could consider taking up a new challenge, like a move to the Parc des Princes.

Poll : 0 votes