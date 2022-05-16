PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's time at Parc des Princes labelled a failure; DJ Snake reveals why Kylian Mbappe should stay in Paris, and more - 16 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to have a busy summer ahead, despite winning the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians faltered once again in the UEFA Champions League, so manager Mauricio Pochettino will look for reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Mathieu Bodmer has labelled Lionel Messi's debut season at the Parc des Princes as a failure. Elsewhere, DJ Snake has revealed why Kylian Mbappe should stay in Paris.

Mathieu Bodmer labels Lionel Messi's time at PSG as failure

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes

Lionel Messi’s time at the Parc des Princes has been branded a failure by French football pundit Mathieu Bodmer.

The Argentinean has not been his usual self since trading Barcelona for the Parisians last summer, scoring only 11 times across competitions. The 34-year-old has found it hard to get going in Ligue 1 and has also failed to inspire the Parisians in the Champions League.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi with a 10 rating from SofaScore for his match with PSG. Lionel Messi with a 10 rating from SofaScore for his match with PSG. https://t.co/znLx1Y55fJ

Speaking on RMC Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, Bodmer said Messi has only helped the club in the marketing aspects of the game.

“Sportingly, yes, it is a failure. (Messi) has interesting statistics for an ordinary player. I would have liked to have such statistics. But here, we are talking about Lionel Messi. We have known him with 50-goal seasons, doing incredible things while carrying his team,” said Bodmer.

He added:

“Today, he is almost 35 years old; we will never see the same Lionel Messi again. We know that PSG attaches great importance to marketing, and, there, his arrival is not at all a failure. The leaders are very happy with this part, as at the time with the arrival of David Beckham. With Lionel Messi, PSG has taken a new step in terms of image."

DJ Snake reveals why Kylian Mbappe should stay at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe is likely to leave the Parc des Princes this summer

DJ Snake believes Kylian Mbappe has enough reasons to extend his stay at the Parisians. The 23-year-old is likely to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of the season on a Bosman move. Real Madrid are expected to win the race for his signature.

Speaking to France 2, as relayed by PSG Talk, DJ Snake said that Mbappe’s stay in Paris would help inspire the youth of the country.

“He is at home; he is the new boss of the France team and PSG. He represents many things for this French youth,” said DJ Snake.

He continued:

“I find that keeping our best talents, at home, in France, in our championship, is a big message that we send, loudly, to France and abroad. To say, ‘there you go, you don’t necessarily have to go abroad as French people to succeed.’ It is absolutely necessary to keep this jewel at home."

Mauricio Pochettino set to talk to Nasser Al-Khelaifi regarding future

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is all set to sit down with Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss his future. The Argentinean’s future at the club is up in the air, with Zinedine Zidane tipped to replace him this summer.

"I'm relaxed, we'll see what happens. I have one year left on my contract and I don't listen to the rumours." Mauricio Pochettino will meet with #PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in Qatar next week to discuss his future:"I'm relaxed, we'll see what happens. I have one year left on my contract and I don't listen to the rumours." Mauricio Pochettino will meet with #PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in Qatar next week to discuss his future:"I'm relaxed, we'll see what happens. I have one year left on my contract and I don't listen to the rumours."

Speaking to the press, as relayed by Marca, Pochettino remained hopeful of staying in charge of the Ligue 1 giants next season.

“The club will do what they see fit, like last summer. For the moment, I am still the coach, and I will also take part in that decision. Without a doubt, I should see the president in Qatar. I'm sure we will see each other. But to be clear, the planning of our meetings is always done by our superiors."

