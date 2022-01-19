PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's transfer deemed a financial success; Real Madrid star tipped to join Parisians, and more - 18 January 2022

PSG have been quiet in the ongoing transfer window so far. The Parisians enjoyed an eventful summer in 2021, making a plethora of big-name additions to their squad.

Meanwhile, their star attacker Lionel Messi’s move to the club has proven to be a financial success. Elsewhere, a Real Madrid star is tipped to join the Parisians. On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 18th January 2022.

Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG deemed a financial success

Lionel Messi’s transfer to PSG has been deemed to be a financial success.

Lionel Messi’s transfer to PSG is a financial success, according to PSG Talk via Agencia EFE. The Argentinean joined the Parisians last summer to start a new chapter in his glorious career. The Ligue 1 giants managed a coup when they convinced the 34-year-old to join them on a free transfer.

However, Messi’s time at the Parc des Princes has been a mixed bag so far. The Argentinean has struggled to prove his worth in the league, scoring just once in 11 games. PSG have managed well without Messi having to break a sweat, though.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been his prolific self in the Champions League. He has scored five times in as many games, helping the Parisians reach the knockouts, where they’ll take on Real Madrid.

The Ligue 1 giants will also be pleased with Messi’s contribution off the pitch. The Argentinean has helped PSG gain 15 million new followers since joining the club last summer. The Parisians have also landed eight new sponsors, thanks to the 34-year-old.

Messi’s arrival in Paris has brought in Dior, Autohero, Crypto.com, Gorillas, Smart Good Things, Volt, Big Cola and Sports Water to the Parc des Princes. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also boosted the club’s jersey sales.

The Parisians reportedly saw a 10% increase in shirt sales in 2021, selling more than one million jerseys. Moreover, PSG gained 15 million more followers across social media platforms.

According to Marc Amstrong, director of sponsorship of PSG since 2018, Les Parisiens increased their income by 10% in 2021. As such, PSG’s decision to invest in Messi has been vindicated, despite the Argentinian taking home €40 million a year (€80 million if bonuses and taxes are included).

Eden Hazard tipped to join Parisians

Eden Hazard could join PSG this year/

Eden Hazard could join PSG this year, according to PSG Talk via journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The Belgian is tipped to leave Real Madrid this year, after failing to make a mark at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hazard has netted just five times in over 50 games across competitions spanning almost three years. He is scoreless in 16 games this season.

Los Blancos are willing to cut their losses, and cash in on the 31-year-old winger. The Parisians have emerged as a possible destination.

Hazard has reportedly contacted PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a potential move to the club. The Parisians could require reinforcements in attack, considering the uncertain futures of Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria. However, Hazard’s injury history makes him a risky proposition, so it remains to be seen if Les Parisiens bring in the former Ligue 1 player.

Joachim Lowe tipped to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

Joachim Lowe has emerged as a surprise candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

Joachim Lowe has emerged as a surprise candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG, according to Le10 Sport via Fanatik.

The Parisians are planning for a managerial change this year. Pochettino is tipped to leave the Ligue 1 giants to take charge at Manchester United. Zinedine Zidane is the prime candidate to replace the Argentinean at the Parc des Princes.

However, it now appears former Germany manager Joachim Lowe is also in the running for the job. Lowe has reportedly paused negotiations with Fenerbahce, and is ready to take over if Les Parisiens call him to take over at their helm.

