PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi says Argentina ready to face anyone ahead of World Cup; Roberto Mancini linked to Parisians job, and more - 3 June 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have the chance to overcome the frustrations of last season by bolstering their squad this summer. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be targeting UEFA Champions League glory in the upcoming campaign and is also expected to defend the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi believes La Albiceleste are prepared to face anyone ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Roberto Mancini is the latest name to be linked to the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 3 June 2022:

Lionel Messi says Argentina ready to face anyone ahead of World Cup

Lionel Messi tore Italy apart in the Finalissima.

Lionel Messi says Argentina are ready to face any team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The Argentinean put the frustrations of a poor season with PSG behind him, in the Finalissima. The 34-year-old put in a 'Man of the Match' shift for La Albiceleste, helping his team win 3-0 against Italy.

Messi ran the show, picking up two assists, providing a stark reminder of his qualities. The Argentinean had a debut campaign to forget with the Parisians, scoring only 11 times across competitions but still has quite a lot of football left in him. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to hit the ground running next season.

Speaking after lifting the Finalissima trophy, Messi paid tribute to his national teammates.

“The second half was spectacular. We were able to improve things that we already have, adding things to our game. Today was one more demonstration that this group is prepared for anything. We are ready to fight anyone. It is unfortunate that [Italy] did not qualify for the World Cup. It could have easily been a World Cup quarter-final or semi-final. They are a great team.

He continued:

“When we are together, it is infectious. We get strength. This group, everything we did, was done that way, playing that way every match. Today more than ever. Details can define a match. Luckily, today I felt fine. Tired at times but we feed off each other and we give each other strength that helps us on the pitch. It is good to get used to winning. The national team has gone several matches without losing. We must continue on this path and continue to grow. This is what we are looking for.”

Roberto Mancini linked to PSG job

Roberto Mancini could take over the reins at the Parc des Princes.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini could take charge at PSG this summer, according to PSG Talk via Il Messaggero.

The Italian is considering his future amid his team’s poor run of form. The Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also lost the finalissima to Argentina. If their misfortunes continue in the UEFA Nations League, Mancini could throw in the towel.

If the Italian decides to leave, the Parisians could attempt to install him at the Parc des Princes. The Ligue 1 giants are hunting for a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, who is unlikely to last the summer.

Mancini has been added to the list of potential candidates and could be open to taking charge of the French giants.

Paul Pogba considering offers from Parisians as well as Real Madrid

Paul Pogba will be available on a Bosman move this summer.

Paul Pogba is considering offers from both PSG and Real Madrid, according to Sports Mole via The Telegraph.

The French midfielder will part ways with Manchester United as a free agent this summer but is yet to decide his next destination. Juventus are eager to reunite with their former player.

Fabrizio Romano



Juventus have offered Paul Pogba a salary around €8m net guaranteed per season plus add-ons, waiting for the final answer. Direct contacts ongoing for weeks with his agent - while Mattia de Sciglio signs new Juventus deal until June 2025.

However, the 29-year-old also has offers on the table from the Parisians and Real Madrid. The Bianconeri are leading the race, but the Ligue 1 winners could flex their financial muscle to tilt the tide in their favour. Pogba could be a superb replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, whose future is up in the air.

