PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi seeking Champions League win; Parisians preparing astronomical contract for Kylian Mbappe, and more - 18 February 2022

After a superb win in the UEFA Champions League in midweek against Real Madrid, PSG will turn their attention back to Ligue 1 this Saturday. The Parisians travel to the Stade de la Beaujoire to face Nantes in the league.

Meanwhile, the Parisians' star attacker Lionel Messi is seeking a Champions League triumph this season. Elsewhere, PSG are preparing an astronomical contract extension offer for their other attacker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 18th February 2022:

Lionel Messi seeking Champions League win

Lionel Messi is eager to win the Champions League with PSG.

Lionel Messi is eager to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG. The Argentinean has been in outstanding form for the Parisians in the competition, although he missed a penalty against Real Madrid.

Speaking to the club’s media outlet, the 34-year-old said that the Champions League is a tough competition to win. However, Messi said that PSG have a team to win the tournament.

“It’s complicated to win the Champions League. Complicated, because it is a competition which brings together the best teams, and where the slightest detail, the slightest error can eliminate. I believe we have a team that can try to win it. We are excited about this idea, and we really hope to get there, but we have to take it easy,” said Messi.

“I repeat, it is difficult to win the Champions League. It’s not always the best team that wins it, and you have to really focus on all the details, thinking about being the strongest team you can be. At the end of the day, it’s the strongest teams who achieve their goals. And we are on this path, seeking to become even stronger than who we are,” continued Messi.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk 🗣 Leo Messi to PSG Magazine: “I'm really excited about the idea of going all out to try and win another Champions League and hopefully in the PSG shirt, I know this win will mean a lot to the Paris club. #UCL 🗣 Leo Messi to PSG Magazine: “I'm really excited about the idea of going all out to try and win another Champions League and hopefully in the PSG shirt, I know this win will mean a lot to the Paris club. #UCL 🇫🇷

Messi went on to shed light on Ligue 1.

“This league has progressed a lot in recent years. PSG has contributed a lot. The club has significantly increased the visibility of Ligue 1 in the world,” said Messi.

“Today, it’s a very competitive championship, where any team is capable of beating you and hurting you. I see the French championship as an increasingly balanced competition, like football in a way general. Today in this sport, it has become more and more difficult to win every match,” continued Messi.

The Argentinean also pointed out that PSG need a collective effort to win silverware.

“Let’s say that the big teams have to perform well on the whole pitch, in all their lines, in defence, and in attack. I think it depends on the ability of a collective to play as a team. Attackers cannot just attack, and defenders can only defend,” said Messi.

“We must form a strong and united team, both in the defensive phase and in the offensive phase. It is this guideline that will allow us to be a fully competitive team. A team that will try to win the Champions League as well as all the titles that we are able to covet,” added Messi.

PSG preparing astronomical contract for Kylian Mbappe

PSG are preparing to offer Kylian Mbappe a new contract.

PSG are preparing to offer Kylian Mbappe a new contract that would see him earn astronomical wages, according to PSG Talk via The Independent. The French giants are willing to hand the Frenchman €1 million in wages per week. The 23-year-old is in the final six months of his current contract.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Kylian Mbappé has been offered a record-breaking new deal by PSG, in a bid to prevent him from leaving the club for free. #rmalive | Kylian Mbappé has been offered a record-breaking new deal by PSG, in a bid to prevent him from leaving the club for free. @marca 🚨🌖| Kylian Mbappé has been offered a record-breaking new deal by PSG, in a bid to prevent him from leaving the club for free. @marca #rmalive

Mbappe is tipped to leave for free in the summer amid interest from Real Madrid. However, the Parisians are hoping their latest offer would convince the Frenchman to stay.

Mauricio Pochettino preaches calmness after win over Real Madrid

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his team to stay calm after their win over Real Madrid in midweek. PSG won the first leg of their Round of 16 tie of the Champions League 1-0.

Speaking to the press, the Argentinean pointed out that the Parisians will have to maintain the same commitment level in the second leg, saying:

“The aftermath of a win like that can be tricky to deal with. The game against Real was incredible. We won in the very last moment of the match. We have to stay calm because it was only the first leg; we have 90 minutes to play in Madrid."

"We have to keep this state of mind and put the same commitment into the second leg. We are very focused on our objectives. But at this moment, we are only focused on Nantes in order for this game to not pass us by."

