PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi set for extension talks; Christophe Galtier opens up on Kylian Mbappe injury, and more - February 4, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Toulouse on Saturday (February 4) at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi helped the Parisians script a comeback win after conceding early.

Meanwhile, Messi is set for another round of talks to extend his stay in Paris in the coming weeks. Elsewhere, Christophe Galtier has opened up on Kylian Mbappe’s injury.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 4, 2023:

Lionel Messi set for contract extension talks in coming weeks

Lionel Messi wants to continue his stay in Paris.

Lionel Messi will sit down for another round of talks with PSG regarding his future in the coming weeks, according to journalist Gaston Edul.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is in the final few months of his contract with the Parisians. His future remains unresolved, prompting interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami.

However, the French giants remain confident of keeping the 35-year-old at the club. Messi has been in an exceptional run of form recently. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is firing on all cylinders, helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has also played a part in PSG’s good form this season.

Despite speculation regarding his future, Messi want to continue with the Ligue 1 champions. There’s already an agreement in principle between the two parties. The 35-year-old has amassed 15 goals and 14 assists in 23 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Christophe Galtier opens up on Kylian Mbappe injury

Kylian Mbappe will be sidelined with injury for the next couple of weeks.

Christophe Galtier has refused to lay the blame on a busy run of games for Kylian Mbappe’s recent injury. The Frenchman picked up a knock on his left thigh in the midweek game against Montpellier and will now miss three weeks of action.

"We are in a unique season. In many clubs, there is fatigue & injuries. Was it avoidable? We took a lot of precautions. played too much. As long as you play, there is always an element of risk."

The 24-year-old has been heavily involved with PSG as well as the national team this campaign.

There have been talks that Mbappe has suffered due to fatigue arising from too much football. However, speaking to the press, as cited by PSG Talk, Galtier brushed those notions aside.

“He will be out for about three weeks. Was it preventable? We are in a unique season, with a World Cup in the middle, and I realise that in many other clubs with many internationals, there are injuries. We are unhappy for Kylian, but we can’t have a season without having physical problems; it’s part of a season,” said Galtier.

He continued:

“Was it preventable? I think we took a lot of precautions for Kylian’s return. After those two games after the World Cup, he had 12 or 13 days; he had a gradual comeback. I don’t think Kylian played too much, and from the moment you play, there is always an element of risk.”

Mbappe has appeared 26 times across competitions for the French giants this season, scoring 25 goals and setting up six.

PSG deserved Toulouse win, says Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi was on song on Saturday.

Achraf Hakimi reckons PSG deserved to win the game on Saturday. The Ligue 1 champions showed great character in scripting a comeback win to stay ahead in the Ligue 1 title race. The Moroccan right-back kickstarted the fightback by scoring the equaliser for his side before Messi bagged the winner.

Speaking to PSGTV, Hakimi said that the team is now looking forward to the next game against Marseille.

“These are not easy matches at the moment, but the whole team wanted to win, and we showed our personalities. We showed courage to win the three points. After the World Cup, I tried to do what I did with Morocco,” said Hakimi.

He added:

“I feel free, confident, and I hope to continue like that to help the team. My goal and assist? I did my job by helping the team. I hope I can carry on like this. Now we're thinking about Marseille.”

Hakimi has registered three goals and four assists in 27 games across competitions this season for the French giants.

