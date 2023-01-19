PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi set to stay; Parisians battling Manchester United for Benfica striker and more - January 18, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take a short break from their busy schedule to play a friendly against Riyadh XI on Thursday (January 19). The Parisians are coming off a shock 1-0 defeat against Rennes in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Lionel Messi will extend his stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions face competition from Manchester United for the signature of a Benfica striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 18, 2023:

Lionel Messi set to stay in Paris

Lionel Messi is likely to continue his stay in Paris.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Lionel Messi will continue his association with PSG, despite recent reports linking him with an exit. The Argentinean has enjoyed a fabulous season with the Parisians so far, but his contract runs out in less than six months. The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to keep their prized asset in Paris, with multiple suitors lurking in the horizon.

Messi added a third star to the Argentina national team crest, helping the South American nation win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month. The 35-year-old ran the show for La Albiceleste, proving that he remains at the peak of his powers.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven games. He won the World Cup Golden Ball for his exploits, justifying his status as one of the greatest of all time.

Been told next step for Messi’s future is new meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to extend the contract.



Messi, set to stay at PSG. Understand Leo Messi has not received any proposal from Al Hilal, despite links in the last days and weeks. No talks, no discussions.Been told next step for Messi’s future is new meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to extend the contract.Messi, set to stay at PSG. Understand Leo Messi has not received any proposal from Al Hilal, despite links in the last days and weeks. No talks, no discussions. 🚨🇸🇦🇦🇷 #MessiBeen told next step for Messi’s future is new meeting with Paris Saint-Germain to extend the contract.Messi, set to stay at PSG. https://t.co/pxTHBlAE7l

Barcelona and Inter Miami are hoping to convince Messi to jump ship at the end of the season. Recent reports have added Al Hilal to the list of his suitors. The Saudi Arabian side are even willing to offer him a salary of £245 milliom per year, which would see him surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s at Al-Nassr. However, Romano has now refuted those claims.

Romano has said that there're no offers on the table from Al Hilal. Instead, Messi is set to sit with PSG to chalk out his new contract. The Argentinean has appeared 21 times for the Ligue 1 champions this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up 14 more.

PSG battling Manchester United for Goncalo Ramos

Goncalo Ramos has admirers in Paris.

PSG face competition from Manchester United for the signature of Goncalo Ramos, according to O Jogo via We All Follow United.

The Portuguese forward became a household name after scoring a hat-trick at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Although Ramos' nation failed to leave a mark in Qatar, the player’s stock remains high. The 21-year-old has also been in splendid form for Benfica this season, prompting interest from the Parisians.

He has appeared 26 times across competitions for the Portuguese club this season, amassing 17 goals and setting up seven more. His exploits have earned him admirers across the continent. Apart from the Ligue 1 champions and Red Devils, Newcastle United are also hot on his heels. Manchester United are even willing to go toe-to-toe with PSG to secure the signature of the Portuguese.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗞️ Could Goncalo Ramos be on his way to Old Trafford?🗞️ Could Goncalo Ramos be on his way to Old Trafford? 🇵🇹🗞️

Ramos’ contract with Benfica runs till 2025, and he has a €120 million release clause in his deal.

Benfica are already planning to tie him down to a new contract to initiate a bidding war for his signature. The Parisians have targeted talented young players under new sporting director Luis Campos, and the 21-year-old certainly fits the bill.

Nottingham Forest interested in Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas is wanted at Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest are interested in Keylor Navas, according to The Athletic via PSG Talk.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper is no longer the first choice at PSG, with manager Christophe Galtier preferring Gianluigi Donnarumma for the role. Navas’ contract expires in 2024, but he's unlikely to be offered a new deal.

DR Sports @drsportsmedia



#PSG #KeylorNavas #NottsForest Nottingham Forest are keeping an eye on three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas and could make a move for the 'keeper this month. Nottingham Forest are keeping an eye on three-time UEFA Champions League winner Keylor Navas and could make a move for the 'keeper this month. 👀🇨🇷#PSG #KeylorNavas #NottsForest https://t.co/gSLJzjUFmR

Forest are seeking reinforcements in goal following the recent injury to Dean Henderson. The Englishman is set to be sidelined until the end of February and the Premier League side are searching for an able name to take his place. Navas has already proved his weight in gold during his time with Real Madrid and will be a fantastic option. However, Forest will face stiff competition from Al-Nassr for the 36-year-old.

