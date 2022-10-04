PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi set to turn down Barcelona for Paris stay; Hugo Ekitike needs to improve, says pundit; and more - October 3, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nice on Saturday (October 1) at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. The victory helped new manager Christophe Galtier’s men stay atop the league standings after nine games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is set to turn down Barcelona to opt for a stay at the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, French football pundit Eric Rabesandratana reckons Hugo Ekitike needs to improve.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 3, 2022:

Lionel Messi set to turn down Barcelona for PSG stay

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a stellar start to the new campaign.

Lionel Messi will turn down a move to Barcelona and extend his stay at PSG, according to Le Parisien via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians. He's yet to extend his stay in Paris and has been heavily linked with a move back to Barcelona next summer.

However, the report claims that Messi is happy at the Parc des Princes and isn’t against committing his future to the club.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently focused on the season and is also preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. As such, any decision on his future will be made after the end of the tournament.

Hugo Ekitike needs to improve, says Eric Rabesandratana

Eric Rabesandratana reckons Hugo Ekitike needs to improve to fit into PSG’s attack. The French forward moved to the Parc des Princes this summer from St. Etienne but has struggled to find his feet so far.

Speaking to France Bleu Paris, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rabesandratana said that Ekitike has not been on the same wavelength with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

“(Ekitike) will have to do his scales and be accepted by the others. What worries me is that the players don’t play with him. He is responsible for all of this: he is not too available; he moves at the wrong time; he is not on the same wavelength with Messi and Neymar in terms of play. He has to work,” said Rabesandratana.

Ekitike has made six appearances for the Parisians this season but is yet to score.

Christophe Galtier gives verdict on Saturday's win

Christophe Galtier opened up on the win over Nice on Saturday. The PSG manager opted to start with Kylian Mbappe on the bench but had to bring him on after the break to secure three points.

Speaking after the game, Galtier said that his team lost the plot at the beginning of the season half.

“In the first half ,there were some interesting things - even though we didn't create many situations - but there were some interesting things. And suddenly, at the beginning of the second half, we came in sluggish, without energy, without rhythm or intensity and we let Nice, who played a good match, have a monopoly on the game,” said Galtier.

He continued:

“And then we got into trouble by chasing the ball, by not winning our challenges, by not playing the ball out as we should have done. And deservedly, Nice equalised. We had to put in more energy, more speed and depth.”

Galtier added hat he'a satisfied with Hugo Ekitike’s performance against Nice.

“I am satisfied with Hugo Ekitike's first match. In a difficult context and against a very compact defence, he worked a lot for the team and made sure he had good technical relationships with his partners. But as soon as we got our attacking trio back together, it put more pressure on the opposition defence, we played the ball out better, and we created the chances that allowed us to win,” said Galtier.

Galtier is yet to lose a game since taking charge at the Parc des Princes, winning 11 of 12 games across competitions and drawing the other. The Parisians travel to Benfica on matchday three of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5).

