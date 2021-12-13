PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi shortlisted for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards; Parisians negotiating with Real Madrid star, and more - 13th December 2021

PSG will face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. The game will see Lionel Messi return to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since leaving Barcelona. The Argentinean gave Los Blancos nightmares during his time with the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, Messi is among the shortlisted candidates for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Elsewhere, the Parisians are negotiating with a Real Madrid star over a possible move to the Bernabeu next year.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 13th December 2021.

Lionel Messi shortlisted for Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Lionel Messi has been shortlisted for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Lionel Messi has been shortlisted for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, according to Khaleej Times. The Argentinean recently won the 2021 Ballon d'Or award for his outstanding achievements during the year. The 34-year-old Copa America 2021 winner is now in contention to add another feather to his cap.

Messi ended his final season with Barcelona by finishing as the top scorer and assist provider in La Liga. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also helped the Blaugrana lift the Copa Del Rey. The 34-year-old then masterminded Argentina’s Copa America triumph - their first in almost 30 years in the tournament.

Lionel Messi moved to PSG this summer to begin a new chapter in his career. While the Argentinean has been slow off the blocks in Ligue 1, he has been outstanding in the Champions League once again. The 34-year-old’s exploits have earned him a place among the contenders for the 2021 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards later this year.

Lionel Messi has been nominated in the Best Men’s Player of the Year Award category. The shortlisted candidates were selected by fan voting, and also include Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah are also in the fray.

The ceremony will be held at the Armani Hotel in Dubai on the 27th of this month. Lionel Messi should be the favourite to lift the award, which will be decided by fan votes.

PSG negotiating with Karim Benzema

PSG are locked in negotiations with Karim Benzema over a possible move next summer.

PSG are locked in negotiations with Karim Benzema over a possible move next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Frenchman is not very pleased with Real Madrid’s pursuit of Erling Haaland. The 33-year-old could consider his future at the club if Los Blancos sign the Norwegian. The Parisians appear to be Benzema’s preferred destination.

Benzema has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season. PSG will be licking their lips at the prospect of the Frenchman dovetailing with Lionel Messi. However, talks of bringing Benzema to the Parc des Princes are at an initial stage at the moment.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up on Mauro Icardi's future at PSG

Mauricio Pochettino wants Mauro Icardi to continue his association with PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Mauro Icardi to continue his association with PSG. The Argentinean has been linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes after dropping down the pecking order of late.

However, Pochettino is pleased with his countryman and wants him to remain at the club.

“Now is not the time to talk about arrivals or departures. We are focused on the best way to end the year. We are pleased with him, and hope that he can continue with us,” said Pochettino.

