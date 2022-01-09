PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Awards; Zinedine Zidane edging closer to becoming Parisians manager, and more - 8 January 2022

PSG are sitting comfortably atop the Ligue 1 table after 19 games. Despite winning only twice in their last five matches, the Parisians are ten points clear of second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, PSG's star attacker Lionel Messi has been shortlisted for FIFA's The Best awards. Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane is edging closer to taking charge at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here is a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 8th January 2022.

Lionel Messi shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Awards

Lionel Messi has been shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award.

Lionel Messi has been shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Award for Best Male Footballer of the year. The PSG star won a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or award in 2021. The 34-year-old could now add another feather to his cap.

Messi enjoyed decent success with Barcelona during his final season at the Camp Nou in 2020-21. The Argentinean won the Copa Del Rey and finished as the top scorer in the league for a record-extending eighth time.

Messi then guided La Albiceleste to their first Copa America triumph in nearly three decades. The 34-year-old finished as the top scorer (four goals) and assist provider (five goals) in the tournament.

Alongside Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah have also been shortlisted for FIFA's The Best Awards. The Polish striker narrowly missed out on the Ballond Or last year, finishing second behind Messi.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has also enjoyed a decent season with Liverpool. However, a glaring omission from the shortlist is Kylian Mbappe, who finished ninth in the Ballon d'Or 2021 rankings.

Zinedine Zidane edging closer to taking charge at PSG

Zinedine Zidane is edging closer to the hot seat at PSG, according to Jose Felix Diaz.

Zinedine Zidane is edging closer to the hot seat at PSG, according to Jose Felix Diaz. The Frenchman has long been linked with the PSG job. He is currently without a job, and could be enticed to take charge at the Parc des Princes.

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters



Pochettino finira la saison car il sait que Manchester United l'attend.



@jfelixdiaz



#PSG #OLPSG Les dirigeants du PSG disent que Zidane représente l'avenir. Il y a eu des contacts et il existe une volonté mutuelle de travailler ensemble. Une arrivée à partir de juin. Pochettino finira la saison car il sait que Manchester United l'attend.

The PSG hierarchy believes Zidane is the right man to take the club forward. The former Real Madrid manager has an impressive CV, enjoying tremendous success during two stints at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Parisians are already in touch with the Frenchman, and want him to take over in June this year. That's because Mauricio Pochettino is expected to leave for Manchester United at the end of the season.

Jerome Boateng praises PSG's young attacker Kylian Mbappe

Jerome Boateng has showered praise on PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe.

Lyon defender Jerome Boateng has showered praise on PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe. Lyon face the Parisians on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Speaking ahead of the game, as relayed by PSG Talk, Boateng also acknowledged PSG's quality as a team.

"PSG are a very good team. All positions are doubled with world-class players. Mbappe is a world-class player at his age," said Boateng.

"We have to defend as a team. Paris is a good team, with good players, but a match is won as a team, and in the end, it’s eleven players against eleven others. Even if Mbappe is an excellent player," continued Boateng.

