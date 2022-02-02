PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi slammed for lack of leadership; club advised to hire Zinedine Zidane, and more - 2 February 2022

PSG were knocked out of the French Cup on Monday by Nice. The Ligue 1 giants failed to find the back of the net in regulation time, and lost the game 5-6 on penalties. Their defeat means they will not grace the title match of the competition for the first time in eight years.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been slammed for his lack of leadership on the pitch. Elsewhere, the Parisians have been advised to hire Zinedine Zidane as their next manager soon as possible.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 2nd February 2022.

Lionel Messi slammed for lack of leadership

Jerome Alonzo has slammed Lionel Messi for his lack of leadership against Nice.

Former PSG goalkeeper Jerome Alonzo has slammed Lionel Messi for his lack of leadership against Nice. The Argentinean has struggled for form since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner returned to the Parisians’ starting lineup in the French Cup tie against Nice on Monday. The 34-year-old was expected to inspire the team who were without Neymar and Angel Di Maria.

However, Messi failed to break a resolute Nice defence as he endured a frustrating night. He converted the first spot-kick to give his team a good start in the penalty shootout. However, it was too little too late.

Speaking to L’Equipe du Soir, as relayed by PSG Talk, Alonso tore into the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. The former PSG goalkeeper also wondered if the Argentinean was still mourning his departure from Barcelona.

“For me, Messi has to be a leader by example, by behaviour, and by play. And what I’ve seen from Messi for some time, I don’t see a leader who takes charge, who can tip a match, which has an attitude. I just have a player problem,” said Alonzo.

“I don’t know if this player is concerned, involved. I’m sorry, but I don’t know if he has mourned his departure from Barcelona. (…) I don’t want to clear Messi of everything, even if against Nice there was a big desert around him,” continued Alonzo.

Messi has now scored just six times in 18 games across competitions, with five of these strikes coming in as many games in the Champions League. He has provided six assists - all in Ligue 1 - though.

He has an opportunity to endear himself to the Parisians faithful by helping PSG to the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Real Madrid. The Ligue 1 giants are yearning to break their duck in the competition.

PSG advised to hire Zinedine Zidane

Eric Di Meco has urged PSG to fire Mauricio Pochettino and replace him with Zinedine Zidane.

French football pundit Eric Di Meco has urged PSG to fire Mauricio Pochettino and replace him with Zinedine Zidane. The Argentinean failed to guide his team past Nice in the French Cup on Monday.

90min @90min_Football PSG have been considering to take Zinedine Zidane as their new manager 🤯🤔 PSG have been considering to take Zinedine Zidane as their new manager 🤯🤔

Speaking on RMC Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, Meco suggested that Zidane might be needed to get past Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Parisians meet the record 13-time winners in the Round of 16 this month, with the first leg on 15 February.

“After what happened, I think they are thinking about it. The Champions League is coming fast, and there are a lot of people in the market. I wouldn’t understand if they didn’t give Zidane a shot,” said Di Meco.

“Real are coming in 15 days, and you see matches like last night where there is no collective game… Individually we do not see any progress. That the players and the leaders are put in front of their responsibilities is one thing, but since Pochettino arrived, there is no progress. I even wonder if he don’t do it on purpose,” continued Di Meco.

Despite Pochettino’s struggles, Zidane is unlikely to arrive at the Parc des Princes in the middle of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino planning to leave in summer

Mauricio Pochettino is planning to leave Les Parisiens this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino is planning to leave the Parisians this summer, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato.

The Argentinean is frustrated with the situation at the Parc des Princes, and is least pleased with the club’s operations. Pochettino is also unimpressed by the Ligue 1 giants’ inability to secure the services of Tanguy Ndombele in January.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive - PSG and Mauricio Pochettino will part ways this summer @le_Parisien] - PSG and Mauricio Pochettino will part ways this summer #mufc 📝 - PSG and Mauricio Pochettino will part ways this summer #mufc [@le_Parisien]

The Parisians were locked in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for the Frenchman’s services. However, Ndombele ended up joining Lyon on loan instead. The situation has added to Pochettino’s woes, and he doesn’t want to continue at the club beyond the summer.

