PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi slammed for Los Blancos performance; Kylian Mbappe tipped to leave, and more - 17 February 2022

PSG will turn their attention back to Ligue 1 this weekend after their narrow 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The Parisians next face Nantes on Saturday in the league, where they are 13 points clear of second-placed Marseille after 24 games.

Meanwhile, a former player has criticised Lionel Messi for his performance against Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Thierry Henry has tipped Kylian Mbappe to leave the Parisians this summer.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 17th February 2022:

Lionel Messi slammed for performance against Real Madrid

Jerome Rothen has ripped into Lionel Messi (centre) for his performance against Real Madrid.

Former PSG star Jerome Rothen has ripped into Lionel Messi for his performance against Real Madrid. The Argentinean missed a penalty, a record-equalling fifth in the competition, and failed to assert his influence against his old foes.

Speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, Rothen pointed out that the 34-year-old deserves to be criticised for his recent performances.

“It’s far from being a success, Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. It’s a false good idea. (…) He’s the best player, perhaps, all generations combined that football has known. Nevertheless, I’m tired of hearing people say that we can’t criticise Messi,” said Rothen.

“If you don’t win the match, you have an enormous frustration because Messi misses the penalty. A player like Messi, with the status he has, it’s tragic to miss a penalty; that’s the reality; even if it can happen to anyone. But him, compared to what he brings to PSG for seven months, he has no right. If he misses it, too bad for him, we are there to criticise,” continued Rothen.

It happens to the best. Most penalties missed in Champions League matches:#1 - Lionel Messi (5)#2 - Thierry Henry (5)#3 - Sergio Aguero (4)#4 - Ruud Van Nistelrooy (4)It happens to the best. ❌ Most penalties missed in Champions League matches: 🇦🇷 #1 - Lionel Messi (5)🇫🇷 #2 - Thierry Henry (5)🇦🇷 #3 - Sergio Aguero (4)🇳🇱 #4 - Ruud Van Nistelrooy (4)It happens to the best. 😅 https://t.co/kfGJvd5iwo

Rothen was also least impressed with Messi’s set-pieces.

“Lionel Messi’s corners are a sham. If it’s not him who takes them like that, with also a lack of concentration and determination, the guy is massacred. Di Maria, who takes corners as Messi does; Di Maria is booed at the Parc at the second corner. We let him pass,” said Rothen.

“There is also his attitude. When the guy misses a pass, a dribble, a penalty, a corner, he looks at his shoes, and never questions himself. After a while, he has to take more about him, and you have to accept that it’s a false good idea,” added Rothen.

Rothen went on to claim that Messi should be benched soon unless he improves.

“Messi has to be hard-hitting, be in the box, occupy an important place like he did in Barcelona. Today he didn’t. I can’t do it. When Neymar comes back, and if he’s in great shape, I don’t want Di Maria to pay for Neymar’s return by starting Messi,” concluded Rothen.

Thierry Henry tips Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

Thierry Henry believes Kylian Mbappe (right) could be on his way out of PSG this summer.

French legend Thierry Henry believes Kylian Mbappe could be on his way out of PSG this summer. The Frenchman’s current contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 giants have so far failed to tie him down to an extension.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in 52 goals in 52 Champions League appearances Kylian Mbappe has been directly involved in 52 goals in 52 Champions League appearances 🔥 https://t.co/YKUKOpGE9t

Speaking on CBS Sports, Henry criticised the Parisians for not sorting out Mbappe’s future earlier.

“As a Frenchman, I would like him to stay in Ligue 1. But if they wanted to shield Mbappe, they should have done it two years ago. They didn’t show him that love back then. Now another team has done it. We don’t know which one yet. But I don’t think he will stay at PSG,” said Henry.

Neymar hails Marco Verratti for midfield masterclass

Neymar has heaped praise on Marco Verratti (left)

Neymar has heaped praise on Marco Verratti after the Italian produced another stellar outing against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

The Italian produced a midfield masterclass, helping PSG come away with a 1-0 win on the night. Verratti completed 94 of his 102 passes, won eight of his 13 duels, and had six key passes, three tackles and as many interceptions. The Parisians will hope Verratti replicates this performance in three weeks time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking after the game, the Brazilian put Verratti in the same bracket as Xavi and Andreas Iniesta.

“I knew Verratti was an excellent player, but I didn’t realise he was so spectacular. A genius. He’s one of the best midfielders I’ve played with, along with Xavi Hernandez and Iniesta,” said Neymar.

Meanwhile, Neymar returned to action after a long injury layoff by making a cameo appearance against Real Madrid off the bench on Wednesday.

