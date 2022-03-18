PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi slowing down, claims former player; Parisians identify Barcelona star as Angel Di Maria replacement, and more - 17 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) consolidated their grip on Ligue 1 with a 3-0 demolition of Bordeaux on Sunday. The Parisians are now 15 points ahead of second-placed Marseille after 28 games.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Anelka believes both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are slowing down. Elsewhere, the Parisians have identified a Barcelona star as a replacement for Angel Di Maria.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 17th March 2022:

Nicolas Anelka says Lionel Messi is slowing down

Lionel Messi has shown signs of decline this season.

Nicolas Anelka has said that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are slowing down. The Argentinean has endured a difficult campaign with PSG since arriving on a free transfer last summer. The 34-year-old has struggled to adjust to life in French football.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has fared far better on his return to the Premier League. The Portuguese completed a much-publicised return to Old Trafford last summer. While the 37-year-old has not been at his usual level, he is still indispensable for the Red Devils this season, having scored 18 time.

Unfortunately, both Ronaldo and Messi have exited the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16.

While Messi's PSG were undone by former foes Real Madrid, Ronaldo struggled to assert his influence against old foes Atletico Madrid. Anelka believes it is normal to see the two stalwarts of modern football endure a downward slide.

Speaking on Rothen s'enflamme, the Frenchman pointed out that Messi and Ronaldo are one of a kind.

“They have made their careers, and I think they are both satisfied with what they have produced for fifteen years. I am more surprised by Messi than by Ronaldo,” said Anelka.

He continued:

“I thought that Messi was going to stroll in the French championship and that Ronaldo was going to struggle a little more because the Premier League, for me, is a more difficult championship in terms of the impact on and around the pitch. I think that there won’t be any more players like that who will dominate world football so much. They’ve been above everyone for fifteen years; it’s logical to see them slowing down. It’s normal."

Messi has scored just twice in 18 Ligue 1 games. He has fared slightly better in the UEFA Champions League, netting five times in seven games. However, the Argentinian drew blanks in both legs in the Round of 16 defeat to Real Madrid. Messi missed a penalty in the first leg at home, while he looked completely anonymous at the Bernabeu in the return leg.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 12 times in the Premier League this season and six times in the Champions League. Like Messi, though, he also drew blanks in both legs in United's Round of 16 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

PSG identify Ousmane Dembele as Angel Di Maria replacement

Ousmane Dembele could secure a move to the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG have identified Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele as the perfect replacement for Angel Di Maria, according to PSG Talk via RMC Sport.

The Argentinean is all set to depart the Parc des Princes this summer when his current contract runs out. The Parisians are not planning to offer him a new contract and have instead identified Dembele as his replacement. The Frenchman could be available on a Bosman move this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants have already been in touch with Dembele's entourage for some time. PSG are reportedly locked in negotiations with the 25-year-old's representatives for the last few weeks to facilitate a move.

The French side want to inject a shot of youth into their attack. They could consider Dembele regardless the future of Kylian Mbappe, who is widely tipped to join Real Madrid in the summer.

Mikel Arteta opens up on PSG links

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is happy at the club. The Spaniard is the latest name included in the list to replace Mauricio Pochettino. However, it is unlikely Arteta would give up his Emirates job to take up the reins in Paris.

The Spaniard was questioned about his future after the defeat against Liverpool. Nevertheless, when asked to shed light on the rumours linking him to the Parc des Princes job, Arteta provided a crisp response.

“It’s very simple. I am extremely happy here and grateful that this is where I am,” said Arteta.

Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to remain in charge at the Parisians next season after failing to win the UEFA Champions League.

