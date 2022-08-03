PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi still the best player in the world, says former Parisians manager; Sergio Ramos opens up on Christophe Galtier's tactics, and more - August 2, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Clermont Foot at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday in their first game of the new Ligue 1 season. The French giants won the Trophee des Champions last weekend.

Meanwhile, former Parisians manager Mauricio Pochettino has labelled Lionel Messi as the best player in the world. Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos has opened up on new manager Christophe Galtier’s tactics.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on August 2, 2022:

Lionel Messi still the best player in the world, says Mauricio Pochettino

Lionel Messi has started the new campaign with a bang.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Lionel Messi remains the best player in the world at the moment. The Argentinean joined PSG after leaving Barcelona last summer. However, the 35-year-old’s debut campaign at the Parc des Princes was underwhelming, as he scored just 11 times across competitions.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣Mauricio Pochettino on if Mbappe can replace Messi or Cristiano: "For me, Leo Messi is the best in the world. No doubt about it. After that, it's clear that Mbappe is a candidate to for that crown. There is Neymar, who for me is also one of the best in the world." Via @infobae 🗣Mauricio Pochettino on if Mbappe can replace Messi or Cristiano: "For me, Leo Messi is the best in the world. No doubt about it. After that, it's clear that Mbappe is a candidate to for that crown. There is Neymar, who for me is also one of the best in the world." Via @infobae. https://t.co/iqKGRfyUzu

However, Pochettino has insisted that Messi is the best in the world right now. Speaking to Infobae (via PSG Talk), the former Parisians manager also earmarked Kylian Mbappe as the heir to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s throne.

“Messi is the best footballer in the world. There is no doubt. Afterward, it is clear that Mbappe is a candidate to be able to receive that crown. There is Neymar, who, for me, is also one of the best players in the world,” said Pochettino.

Messi scored in the 4-0 Trophee des Champions win against Nantes in Tel Aviv.

Sergio Ramos opens up on Christophe Galtier's tactics

Sergio Ramos is eager to stay on top of his game this season.

Sergio Ramos has opened up on playing under Christophe Galtier at the Parc des Princes. The French manager took over the reins of the PSG first team and has already guided the club to silverware.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos have all scored for PSG in the same match. Yeah, you read that correctly. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos have all scored for PSG in the same match. Yeah, you read that correctly. https://t.co/mxG9WITs2m

Speaking after the Trophee des Champions win, Ramos told Prime Sport (as quoted by PSG Talk) that it's 'nice' to play with three at the back.

“Very good, it’s a new system too. We played a little bit last season, but not like this. We will work on movements, timing and coverages. We still need to work on defensive stability, but I think it’s a solid system for our level. It keeps the offensive system very high, and it’s nice to play with three center backs,” said Ramos.

Mauricio Pochettino says Kylian Mbappe had no hand in his PSG departure

Kylian Mbappe did not have a hand in his exit, says Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino believes Kylian Mbappe did not influence his departure from the Parc des Princes. The Argentinean manager was relieved of his duties as the PSG manager this summer, with Christophe Galtier appointed as his successor.

Rumours suggested Mbappe pushed Pochettino out of the club. However, speaking to Infobae (via PSG Talk), Pochettino brushed those talks away.

“What I think is that PSG have done everything possible to retain Kylian, and I also agree with that. He is one of the best players in world football today, and I think that PSG, having all the resources to do it, have convinced him to stay,” said Pochettino.

He added:

“But I don’t think Kylian is the one who designed the new project either. Those who rule, in this case, the president (Nasser Al-Khelaifi), are those who would have thought that the most convenient thing was a new project in the club.”

