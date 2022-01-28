PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi still feeling aftereffects of COVID-19, says Argentina manager; Kylian Mbappe tipped to join Real Madrid, and more - 27 January 2022

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 table after 22 games. The Parisians have won 16 and lost only once in the league this season.

Meanwhile, their star attacker Lionel Messi is still feeling the aftereffects of COVID-19, according to Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join Real Madrid next year.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 27th January 2022.

Lionel Messi still feeling aftereffects of COVID-19, says Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni has said that Lionel Messi (in pic) is still suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that Lionel Messi is still suffering from the aftereffects of COVID-19. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner tested positive for the dreaded virus while on holiday in Argentina late last year. The 34-year-old has since tested negative for the virus, but his return to action has been slower than expected.

Messi came off the bench against Reims last weekend to mark his first appearance since his bout with COVID-19. However, he was not included for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Chile and Colombia. Scaloni has now said that the 34-year-old was not selected, as he was not fully fit.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals he didn't call up Lionel Messi for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers because 'Covid had affected him a lot' trib.al/c2brH3C Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals he didn't call up Lionel Messi for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers because 'Covid had affected him a lot' trib.al/c2brH3C

Speaking to the press, the Argentina manager said that Messi was affected by the roughest variant of COVID-19.

“I talked to (Messi) after he tested positive for COVID. It affected him a lot; he had the roughest variant. It is important that he recovers, feels fit because there will be important moments ahead. I felt that it was not ideal for him to joins us (on international duty this weekend) not being at 100 per cent. He was affected for some time,” said Scaloni.

Kylian Mbappe tipped to leave PSG next year, says Fernando Morientes

Fernando Morientes is confident Kylian Mbappe (in pic) will play at the Santiago Bernabeu next year.

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes is confident that Kylian Mbappe will play at the Santiago Bernabeu next year. The PSG star is in the final year of his current contract, and is tipped to leave the club this summer.

Los Blancos are his preferred destination, and the La Liga giants are also desperate to secure his services.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🗣️ Ex-RM player Fernando Morientes: "Mbappé will play for Real Madrid next season. I've listened to the club and Florentino a lot [about this subject]. Perez adores Kylian because he's different. He can play for many years at Real Madrid." @diarioas 🗣️ Ex-RM player Fernando Morientes: "Mbappé will play for Real Madrid next season. I've listened to the club and Florentino a lot [about this subject]. Perez adores Kylian because he's different. He can play for many years at Real Madrid." @diarioas https://t.co/RpP3ka0kh7

Morientes is well connected with the Madrid hierarchy, and has a good relationship with president Florentino Perez. Speaking to RMC, as relayed by Managing Madrid, Morientes has tipped Mbappe to have a long career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Kylian will go to Madrid next year. I’ve listened to the club and Florentino a lot. The president loves him because he’s different. He can play for many years at Real Madrid,” said Morientes.

Parisians ready to pay full wages of Tanguy Ndombele

The Parisians are locked in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for Ndombele.

PSG are locked in negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur regarding a move for Tanguy Ndombele.

The Parisians want to add the 25-year-old to their squad before the end of the month. Talks are on regarding a loan deal, with Spurs asking for his salary to be paid in full. The Ligue 1 giants are ready to accept this demand, according to PSG Talk, and that has accelerated proceedings.

Matt Hayes - Tottenham Blog @matthayesthfc UPDATE: PSG would be prepared to pay 100% of Tanguy Ndombele's wages if a loan deal is to materialise.



The clubs are now negotiating on the value of the buy option within the deal.



[ UPDATE: PSG would be prepared to pay 100% of Tanguy Ndombele's wages if a loan deal is to materialise.The clubs are now negotiating on the value of the buy option within the deal. @FabrizioRomano via @matthayesthfc 🚨 UPDATE: PSG would be prepared to pay 100% of Tanguy Ndombele's wages if a loan deal is to materialise.The clubs are now negotiating on the value of the buy option within the deal.[@FabrizioRomano via @matthayesthfc]

Also Read Article Continues below

The two clubs are currently negotiating the amount for the option to buy clause. PSG will need to offload a few players to help balance their wage structure, though.

Edited by Bhargav