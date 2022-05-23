PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi still hurt by Real Madrid defeat; Ander Herrera reveals hopes for upcoming season, and more - 22 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking ahead to a summer of squad revamp. The Parisians are expected to make wholesome changes to their squad as they attempt to leave their mark in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is still hurting from the defeat against Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the competition. Elsewhere, Ander Herrera has high hopes for the upcoming season.

Lionel Messi still hurt by Real Madrid defeat

Lionel Messi remains disappointed in the nature of the Parisians' Champions League exit.

Lionel Messi has said that he's still hurting from the Parisians' UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid. PSG were knocked out by Los Blancos in the Round of 16 of the tournament, with the Argentinean having little impact on the game.

Messi recently took to social media to thank his teammates for helping him adjust to life in Paris:

“The season has come to an end; I want to thank my teammates for how they have treated me and my family since I arrived in always looking after and supporting me. This year was different with everything that happened, but, in the end, we won the league title, and it made me very happy to win my first trophy here in Paris,” said Messi.

The Argentinean went on to express disappointment for the Parisians' UEFA Champions League debacle but remains hopeful for better returns next season.

“We still have the bitter taste of our elimination from the Champions League in a tie where we were the better team, but, at the same time, I want to remember the joy of having added another title, which was one of the objectives. I am sure that good things are coming in 2022; it will be an important year, and we will fight to be competing with ambition for everything. See you soon!” said Messi.

Ander Herrera reveals hopes for upcoming season with PSG

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have shown signs of a budding partnership

Ander Herrera is convinced that Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will take PSG to places next season. The dynamic duo combined very well in the Argentinean’s first campaign in Paris.

Speaking after the win over Metz, Herrera remained optimistic about the upcoming season.

“I think Kylian is at the centre of the club’s project. I think we have a very strong group, and we had a good season even with the difficulties. I am very optimistic for the next season. I already said it after Montpellier, but the way Leo Messi plays, he will help Kylian, and Kylian will also help him to play well to win things. I hope we will start the next season well,” said Herrera.

Marquinhos eager to win Champions League next season

Marquinhos is determined to win the Champions League.

Marquinhos believes PSG need to put in more effort to win the UEFA Champions League next season. The Parisians tied Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal this week, but the Brazilian believes there’s a lot more work to do at the club.

Speaking recently, Marquinhos said that the Ligue 1 champions must analyse the good and the bad from the current season.

“It’s not that easy. Extension is a big step, but there are a lot of things to do. We have to analyse what has been good and bad this season. But the Champions League is the detail that is missing,” said Marquinhos.

