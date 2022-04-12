PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to end international career with FIFA World Cup triumph; Parisians interested in Benfica star, and more - 11 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Marseille at the Parc des Princes in a top-of-the-table clash in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians are in first place in the league table, 12 points ahead of Les Phoceens, who are second.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero has backed Lionel Messi to end his international career with a FIFA World Cup triumph this year. Elsewhere, PSG are interested in a Benfica star.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 11th April 2022:

Lionel Messi tipped to end international career with FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi is heading to Qatar hoping to help his nation lift the coveted trophy.

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has backed Lionel Messi to end his international career with a FIFA World Cup title under his belt. The PSG star has endured a difficult time in Paris since arriving last summer, scoring just eight times across competitions. However, the 34-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant spell with the national team recently.

Messi ended his international duck with a glorious Copa America triumph last summer. La Albiceleste are heading to Qatar later this year buoyed by their recent success following an unbeaten qualification campaign. Aguero believes anything is possible with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in the team.

vinar ✪ @vinarr__ 🪄 Lionel Messi becomes the first player to record 2 Hatrick of assist in a single ligue 1 season Lionel Messi becomes the first player to record 2 Hatrick of assist in a single ligue 1 season 🐐🪄 https://t.co/YkLLzNhrIP

Speaking to Stake, as relayed by The Manchester Evening News, the former Barcelona ace also named Brazil, France and England among the favourites. He said:

“This could be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, so everyone in the country has high hopes. He is the greatest player of all time and a legend in Argentina, but winning the World Cup would be a perfect way to finish for him as an international player. Argentina were unbeaten in qualifying and only finished below Brazil, and with Messi in the team, anything is possible."

He continued:

“Brazil and France are strong teams, and England could be a threat after doing well in the Euros and the last World Cup. It should be an exciting tournamen,t and I’m looking forward to watching how it plays out."

Messi came close to winning the FIFA World Cup in 2014, when Argentina made the final, but La Albiceleste came up short in the final against Germany. Four years later in Russia. the two-time world champions lost to eventual winners France in the Round of 16.

PSG interested in Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Darwin Nunez, according to PSG Talk via The Athletic.

The Parisians are searching for a new number nine this summer regardless of Kylian Mbappe’s future. The Frenchman has been brilliant in front of goal, but manager Mauricio Pochettino wants someone to share the goalscoring burden. With Neymar struggling for fitness and Messi no longer scoring for fun, a new striker has become pivotal for the French giants.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #MUFC #CFC theathletic.com/3240965/2022/0… Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG . None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~€70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez has interest from many clubs for summer move but current leading contenders Man Utd, Chelsea, #PSG. None of those can move yet so just initial dialogue. Benfica seeking ~€70m & sale early in window @TheAthleticUK #MUFC #CFC theathletic.com/3240965/2022/0…

Nunez has emerged as a possible target, although the player is also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United. Benfica want €70 million for the Uruguayan, who has scored 45 goals and 15 assists from 80 games for the Portuguese giants so far.

Mauricio Pochettino urges fans to back team

Mauricio Pochettino has urged fans to get behind the team ahead of the game against Marseille. PSG players, including Lionel Messi and Neymar, have been booed in recent games owing to the team's UEFA Champions League debacle.

Speaking after the 6-1 win over Clermont Foot in Ligue 1, Pochettino urged the importance of being united for the upcoming game.

“21 years ago, when I signed for this club, I understood that this game was different. It’s still special to play against Marseille. I was captain; now I am a coach; I am proud of what I gave and what I will be able to give for this club. … I hope the fans will be with us,” said Pochettino.

He continued:

“We know they are not happy; we are in a democracy, they have the right to demonstrate, to protest. We hope they will leave their anger aside; it is important to give an image of us, united for 90 minutes."

PSG are on the cusp of winning their eighth Ligue 1 title in ten years.

