PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to flourish after Mauricio Pochettino departure; Leandro Paredes dreams ooo Boca Juniors return, and more - 7 June 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won Ligue 1 last season under Mauricio Pochettino. However, the Argentinean failed to guide his team to UEFA Champions League glory.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria has backed Lionel Messi to flourish after Pochettino’s impending departure from the Parc des Princes. Elsewhere, Leandro Paredes wants to return to Boca Juniors.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 7 June 2022:

Angel Di Maria tips Lionel Messi to flourish after Mauricio Pochettino departure

Lionel Messi has been in glorious form with his national team in recent games.

Angel Di Maria has backed Lionel Messi to flourish after Mauricio Pochettino’s departure.

The PSG manager is likely to get the sack this summer after failing to live up to expectations. Pochettino also struggled to make full use of the presence of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in his team.

Messi endured a difficult debut season in Paris under his compatriot's tutelage, scoring only 11 times across competitions. However, Di Maria believes the 34-year-old could flourish in the absence of Pochettino.

Speaking to TyC Sports, the former Real Madrid man revealed that there would be quite a few departures from PSG this summer.

“There are other players who will surely leave. Mine was the easiest because they didn't have to renew me. On the one hand it hurt and on the other, no. I left in a very special way. It was a unforgettable night, that an Argentine in another country has a farewell like mine, not everyone does it,” said Di Maria.

He continued:

“The affection of the PSG fan, the one behind the goal, is the most difficult thing to achieve. That I go outside, that they sing for me alone and having made a mural for me to sign are things that remain in the memory.”

Di Maria added that Messi would cope well with a summer of changes.

“It seems like they also want the coach to leave. There will be a very big change, but I think Messi knew how to understand it. It will help him to be much better next season. I think it will start very well because he ended up doing goals, giving assists, feeling very comfortable and adapting more and more,” said Di Maria.

Leandro Paredes dreams of Boca Juniors return

Leandro Paredes could leave Paris this summer.

Leandro Paredes dreams of returning to Boca Juniors one day.

The Argentinean’s future is up in the air this summer, with PSG likely to offload quite a few of their current players. Paredes is one of the names linked with a possible exit from the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to TyC Sports, the Argentinean said that he is not too worried about his immediate future.

“I would love to return to Boca one day, from the moment I left I said I would like to. I have a two-year contract at PSG, and whatever happens, will happen. You have to live life with peace of mind,” said Paredes.

Mauricio Pochettino calm about his PSG future

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he's calm about his future at PSG. The Argentinean manager could lose his job this summer as the Parisians attempt to usher in the changes in Paris.

Speaking to Esport3, Pochettino said that his tenure in Paris has been a learning experience so far.

“I have one year left on my contract, and there are a lot of rumors. Every week, I am fired. PSG arouses this kind of thing. The club is trying to reinvent itself. The president will soon explain his new project, but I’m calm,” said Pochettino.

He added:

“To get there (at PSG), you have to be a good coach, and after a year and a half there, I feel like one of the best. Leading a locker room with so many stars was a daily learning experience.”

