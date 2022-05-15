PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to get better next season; Parisians identify Mauricio Pochettino replacement, and more - 15 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) rode a Lionel Messi brace to secure a thumping 4-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday in Ligue 1. Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Ander Herrera has tipped Messi to get better next season. Elsewhere, the Parisians have identified Sergio Conceicao as a replacement for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 15 May 2022:

Ander Herrera tips Lionel Messi to get better next season

Lionel Messi is ending the season on a strong note.

Ander Herrera believes Lionel Messi will be back to his best next season. The Argentinean raised expectations when he joined PSG last summer. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old has struggled to find his feet in Ligue 1 this campaign, bagging six goals and 13 assists.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk



INSANE. Leo Messi becomes the first footballer in HISTORY to register 10+ goals and 10+ assists for 15 consecutive club seasonsINSANE. Leo Messi becomes the first footballer in HISTORY to register 10+ goals and 10+ assists for 15 consecutive club seasons 🔥 INSANE. https://t.co/O0PjRK4qKi

However, Herrera believes Messi will be back in his elements next season. Speaking after the win on Saturday, the Spaniard said that the 34-year-old needed time to adapt to a change of scenario.

“We often talk about the goals he scores, but he makes the team play. We have the feeling that when we are in a hurry, we give him the ball, and he has the ability to calm the game. Today, it is true that he scored two goals and that he played very well. We are very optimistic after a season of adaptation for him,” said Herrera.

He continued:

“We will see the best Messi next season. It’s a pleasure to play with him and to train with him. It’s incredible (…) We also have to accept that after 20-25 years in Barcelona, it’s not easy to change club and country. I’ve already done it. It’s not easy to change your habits every day. I think he did well during his adaptation season. But, we are very optimistic with him for the next season."

PSG identify Sergio Conceicao as Mauricio Pochettino replacement

Sergio Conceicao has guided FC Porto to three league titles.

PSG have identified Sergio Conceicao as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato. The Argentinean manager is likely to get the sack at the end of the season, despite leading the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title. Pochettino’s failure to secure the UEFA Champions League trophy could eventually lead to his downfall.

Zinedine Zidane is the club’s preferred candidate for the job, but he is waiting to take charge of the France national team. The Parisians have compiled a list of alternatives, and Conceicao is now the latest addition.

Club sporting director Leonardo has recently been in contact with the Porto manager regarding the Parisians job. Conceicao’s current contract with the Portuguese side runs till 2024, and he has a €10 million release clause

Angel Di Maria happy with Saturday’s win

Angel Di Maria was pleased with the team’s performance against Montpellier.

Angel Di Maria has expressed his satisfaction after PSG’s win on Saturday. The Argentinean’s current contract with the Parisians is all set to run out this summer, but he's yet to be offered a new deal.

Speaking after the win, as relayed by PSG Talk, Di Maria said that his team played like champions of France.

“We had a great game. We controlled the game from start to finish for 90 minutes. We had many goalscoring chances, great possession of the ball. I think we really had a successful match,” said Di Maria.

He continued:

“We are happy because we have shown that we are champions of France. It’s never easy at the end of the season; there can be a little relaxation. But we had a spectacular match as champions, and we gave people pleasure."

