PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to hit top form in 2022; club trailing in race for AC Milan star, and more - 26 December 2021

PSG managed a coup this summer by convincing Lionel Messi to move to the Parc des Princes. However, the Argentinean has endured a difficult first few months with the Parisians.

Meanwhile, journalist Philippe Sanfourche believes Messi could hit top form with PSG in 2022. Elsewhere, the Parisians are trailing in the race for an AC Milan midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 26th December 2021.

Lionel Messi tipped to hit top form in 2022 with PSG

Philippe Sanfourche believes Lionel Messi could hit top form with PSG next year.

The Argentinean has been a shadow of his prolific self since joining the Parisians this summer. The 34-year-old has struggled to make a mark in Ligue 1, scoring once in 11 games, although he has sparkled in the Champions League (five goals in as many games).

Messi has received criticism for his uncharacteristically slow start to the season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has registered six goals and five assists in 16 games for PSG across competitions. However, Sanfourche believes it's too soon to judge the Argentinian's stint at the Ligue 1 giants after the summer he's had.

Speaking to L’Equipe du Soir, as relayed by PSG Talk, the journalist said that Messi was affected by an emotionally charged summer.

“We do not judge Lionel Messi over four months! We’re talking about a 34-year-old player who spent his entire career at one of the biggest clubs in the world where he was uprooted within three days after having lived a crazy emotional summer,” said Sanfourche.

“(Lionel Messi) wins the Copa America with his selection; he changes league; he changes language; he arrives in a new locker room; he has to redo everything… He made no communication errors when he arrived! So throughout this first part of the season, he had a smart management, and it is now that he will gain strength,” said Sanfourche.

Parisians trailing in race for Franck Kessie

PSG have fallen behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Franck Kessie.

PSG have fallen behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Franck Kessie, according to Calciomercato. The Parisians are planning to sign the Ivorian on a free move next summer. Kessie’s current deal with AC Milan expires next summer, and he has no intentions of signing a new deal.

PSG are hoping to have a free run at the Ivorian next year. However, they face competition from Spurs for the player’s signature. The Premier League giants have already contacted Kessie’s entourage to discuss personal details to facilitate his move.

Rafinha set to join Real Sociedad on loan

Rafinha is all set to join Real Sociedad on loan for the rest of the season.

The Brazilian has dropped down the pecking order at PSG, and is no longer guaranteed first-team football at the club. The Parisians are willing to let him leave, and have struck a deal with the La Liga side to send out Rafinha on loan.

Sociedad could take Rafinha on a six-month loan deal, and will not have the option to sign him permanently next summer. The PSG man is set to have his medical with the La Liga team on Monday.

