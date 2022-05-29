PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi tipped to join MLS; Barcelona president wanted Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid, and more - 28 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are planning for an eventful summer ahead. Manager Mauricio Pochettino failed to leave a mark in the UEFA Champions League and will be eager to improve his squad ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Tim Howard has tipped Lionel Messi to move to the MLS. Elsewhere, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that he wanted Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 28 May 2022:

Tim Howard tips Lionel Messi to join MLS

Lionel Messi continues to be linked to the MLS.

Former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard believes Lionel Messi could come to the MLS.

The Argentinean continues to be linked with a move to the US, although he still has a year left in his contract with PSG. However, the 34-year-old’s time at the Parc des Princes has not been rosy so far, so a move away cannot be ruled out. Messi has scored just 11 times across competitions in the 2021-22 season.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Howard said that Messi’s arrival in the MLS would take the league to a different level.

"The MLS has grown leaps and bounds, and it is very much a top league. What I would say is that we've seen a lot of international superstars come to America. He's (Lionel Messi) going to come. Honestly, I tell you this Pat, it will be like nothing we've ever seen," said Howard.

He continued:

"This guy, I swear to you, he's a god. I've witnessed it. I've played against him. The fanfare that's going to surround, if he goes to Miami, it will be like since Pele. Honestly, it's crazy if it happens."

Howard went on to label Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time, saying:

"He's the greatest - him and Ronaldo, for me, are the greatest players of all time. It's (the ball) on a string, you can't get it away from him (Messi).

Barcelona president Joan Laporta hints that he wanted Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe turned down Real Madrid to remain in Paris

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hinted that he wanted Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid. The Frenchman was a step away from signing with Los Blancos but performed a U-turn to remain at PSG.

Speaking to L’Esportiu de Catalunya, as relayed by PSG Talk, Laporta said that players are being kidnapped for money.

“This distorts the market. Players end up being kidnapped for money. These are the effects of a club having a state behind it. This goes against all the principles of the European Union,” Laporta said.

He continued:

“It is a reflection on the sustainability of football in Europe. Then there is the reading that can be done from Barca. There is a direct rival (Real Madrid) who does not come out stronger, and we prefer that he (Mbappe) cannot make us squirm when it comes to competing.”

PSG edging closer to appointing Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane could arrive at the Parc des Princes ahead of the new season

The Parisians are close to coming to an agreement with Zinedine Zidane, according to journalist Geoffroy Garetier. The Frenchman is the favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Speaking on Late Football Club, as relayed by PSG Talk, Garetier said Zidane could eventually take charge of the Parisians.

"An arrival of Zinedine Zidane at PSG ? We will say that it is buzzing with rumours for the moment. I even read that the formalisation of Zidane’s contract at PSG would be for this weekend,” said Garetier.

He continued:

“I think it’s a bit premature. On the other hand, the sources who tell me about this file tell me that it is still in progress, in negotiations. So, maybe these sources are wrong, but we are talking about a fairly close agreement.”

