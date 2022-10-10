PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi unlikely to move to Barcelona in secondary role; Neymar wanted Camp Nou return in 2019, says former player; and more - October 10, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Benfica at the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11). Christophe Galtier's men are leading Group H after three games, ahead of Benfica (7) on goal difference.

Meanwhile, journalist Albert Masnou of SPORT reckons Lionel Messi won't rejoin Barcelona if he's given a secondary role. Elsewhere, former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka has said that Neymar wanted to return to the Camp Nou in 2019.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 10, 2022:

Lionel Messi unlikely to move to Barcelona in secondary role, says Albert Masnou

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is unlikely to rejoin Barcelona unless he's offered a starring role at the club, according to Albert Masnou.

The Argentinean's future is the talk of the town as he edges closer to the final six months of his contract with PSG. The 35-year-old has been in exceptional form for the Ligue 1 champions this season. The club are now eager to tie him down to a new contract.

However, rumours of a stunning return to his old hunting ground continue to linger on the horizon. The Blaugrana remain eager to bring their prodigal son home to make amends for his unceremonious exit last summer. The Argentinean will only make a decision on his future after the World Cup, and a reunion at Camp Nou cannot be completely ruled out.

Messi’s camp guaranteed that no decision has been made & nothing is advanced yet. Sources close to Lionel Messi insist he will decide his future in 2023, not now. Barcelona, already discussing internally of his return — and PSG will really try to extend his contract.Messi’s camp guaranteed that no decision has been made & nothing is advanced yet. Sources close to Lionel Messi insist he will decide his future in 2023, not now. Barcelona, already discussing internally of his return — and PSG will really try to extend his contract. 🚨🇦🇷 #MessiMessi’s camp guaranteed that no decision has been made & nothing is advanced yet. https://t.co/wYIV97IL95

However, in his column for SPORT, Masnou warned that Messi will seek a primary role in the first team if he returns to Barcelona.

"What if Leo comes? Must he accept a secondary role? Let me laugh. And a lot. Leo Messi will not return to Barcelona to play a secondary role, bearing in mind that today he is the best player for PSG and the Argentine national team, who has an incredible scoring streak and is the player in Europe who is capable of creating the most scoring chances either with shots on goal or with assists,” wrote Masnou.

Lionel Messi has registered eight goals and eight assists from 13 games this season for the Parisians.

Neymar wanted Camp Nou return in 2019, says Kaka

Neymar has been on fire in Paris this season.

Kaka has said that Neymar was close to leaving the Parisians to return to the Camp Nou in 2019.

The former Barcelona forward moved to the Parc des Princes in 2017 but was close to returning to the La Liga giants within two years. However, a move didn't materialise.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Ricardo Kaka: "I'm a very good friend of Neymar. He had a bad time at PSG and had problems with the fans, that's why he wanted to return to Barcelona." Ricardo Kaka: "I'm a very good friend of Neymar. He had a bad time at PSG and had problems with the fans, that's why he wanted to return to Barcelona." https://t.co/6t0rmQdGQd

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, as relayed by PSG Talk, Kaka said that Neymar is now happy in Paris.

"We are close friends. I spoke a lot with Neymar, and of course, he had a bad time at PSG the year he wanted to return to Barcelona, and he had problems with the fans," said Kaka.

He added:

“Today, he is happy. He thinks it’s a long-term project. So year after year, the team is getting stronger, they are building more cohesion to win something really important like the Champions League, but he is happy in Paris and at PSG.”

Neymar has scored 11 goals from 13 games this season for the Parisians.

Edouard Michut reveals reason for leaving PSG

Former Parisians youth player Edouard Michut has revealed his reason for leaving the club. The 19-year-old made a move this summer to Sunderland on loan. The Championship side have the option to sign him permanently next summer.

Speaking to Telefoot, as cited by PSG Talk, Michut said that he left Paris to take up a new challenge and play regular football.

"My departure from PSG? I needed a new challenge and to thrive as much as possible by having playing time," said Michut.

The teenager has made just one appearance for the Black Cats this season.

