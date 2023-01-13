PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi unlikely to play in 2026 World Cup, says journalist; Wolves want Pablo Sarabia, and more - January 12, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) marked Lionel Messi’s return to the starting XI with a 2-0 win over Angers at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday (January 11). The Argentinean scored his first goal of 2023 in his first game of the year and also played a part in Hugo Ekitike’s fifth-minute opener.

Meanwhile, journalist Alejandro Moreno reckons Messi is unlikely to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign Pablo Sarabia.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 12, 2023:

Lionel Messi unlikely to play in 2026 World Cup, says Alejandro Moreno

Lionel Messi won the World Cup last month.

Alejandro Moreno reckons Lionel Messi won't play the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Argentinean recently helped his nation win the 2022 edition in Qatar. The 35-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent season with PSG as well and looks to be at the peak of his powers right now.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been tipped to continue his association with Argentina till the next World Cup.

The La Albiceleste squad, as well as manager Lionel Scaloni, have echoed those sentiments. However, speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Moreno said that Messi might not return for the mega event in 2026.

“(Argentina) just got done winning the World Cup. So everybody’s feeling great; everybody’s feeling so good, so high, so excited. ‘Oh, what a moment this would be to be able to recreate this in four years time.’ Let me remind you; it’s four years time, and a lot has to happen. And you have to go through a whole World Cup qualifying cycle,” said Moreno.

He added:

“The difficulties of that in CONMEBOL and the stresses of that. And a Copa America as well in the middle of all that. Yeah, at some point, it becomes a grind again; you forget how magical it was, and you realize, this may not be for me. I don’t think we’re going to see Lionel Messi in 2026.”

Moreno concluded:

“If we see Lionel Messi in 2026, it’s because Argentina haven't been able to find a way of winning games without Messi. So it’s more of a referendum. Argentina, the fact that they have to depend on again, on Lionel Messi, I just don’t see it happening.”

Messi has appeared 20 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, scoring 13 goals and registering 14 assists.

Wolverhampton Wanderers want PSG's Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia has admirers at the Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in Pablo Sarabia, according to The Athletic via The Sun.

The Spaniard is surplus to requirements at PSG and is in the final 18 months of his contract. The Parisians have not offered him a new deal and are likely to listen to offers for his signature. Wolves are trying to usher in a new era under Julen Lopetegui and have identified the 30-year-old as a valuable addition.

The Spanish manager is aware of the qualities of his compatriot, having worked together before. The Midlands club have already initiated talks to secure the player's signature this month. It's unclear whether they want a loan deal or are looking to take Sarabia to the Molineux permanently.

Kylian Mbappe deserves to be national team captain, says Jerome Rothen

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire this season.

Former French international Jerome Rothen reckons Kylian Mbappe should be the next Les Bleus captain.

Didier Deschamps is all set to name the next captain of the national team after Hugo Lloris’ retirement. Raphael Varane is the favourite for the armband right now.

However, speaking on Rothen s’enflamme, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rothen said that Mbappe is the most deserving candidate to lead the team.

“If it was me, yes, I would choose Kylian Mbappe. But knowing Didier Deschamps, I don’t think he will put him as captain. Why? Because he makes too much noise. Because he expresses himself too much. And Didier Deschamps is the opposite of that,” said Rothen.

He added:

“He will refuse that his captain expresses himself in this way, that he sets a little fire in a press conference. ... But in my opinion, the importance he has today, on the field and outside, makes him the image of French football. So, logically, he represents us because he is the best player at all levels.”

Mbappe has appeared 22 times across competitions for PSG this season, scoring 20 goals and setting up five more.

