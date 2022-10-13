PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi unlikely to return to Barcelona; Real Madrid not interested in Kylian Mbappe, and more - October 13, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (October 16) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men are coming off a 1-1 draw against Benfica on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is unlikely to return to Barcelona next year. Elsewhere, a Spanish journalist has said that Real Madrid are not interested in Kylian Mbappe. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 13, 2022:

Lionel Messi unlikely to return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi (right) has been on fire this season.

Lionel Messi is unlikely to return to Barcelona next summer, according to journalist Alfredo Martinez via Barca Universal.

The Argentinean is in the final year of his contract but will only make a decision on his future after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next month. PSG are eager to tie him down to a new deal, while the Blaugrana are desperate to bring him back home.

However, it now appears that Messi is miffed by the constant reports linking him with a return to the Camp Nou.

The Argentinean's relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta has deteriorated following his unceremonious exit last summer. There has been no contact between the two parties regarding a move. As such, a return to his old hunting ground looks unlikely for Messi at the moment.

Real Madrid not interested in Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is no longer wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are not interested in Kylian Mbappe, according to Josep Pedrerol via PSG Talk.

The Frenchman's future is up in the air despite only signing a new deal this summer. The 23-year-old has reportedly had a fallout with PSG over unfulfilled promises and wants to leave.

Los Blancos failed to sign him this summer and have been linked with Mbappe again. However, speaking on El Chiringuito, Pedrerol said that the La Liga giants do not have the Frenchman in their plans.

"In the last days, I’ve asked Real Madrid what is the position on the matter of Mbappe. And the answer is: Mbappe is not part of Real Madrid’s plans." said Pedrerol.

Mbappe has scored 12 goals from 13 games this campaign.

French football pundit wants Neymar to be No. 9 at PSG

Neymar has been very impressive this season.

French football pundit Ronald Courbis reckons Kylian Mbappe shouldn't be playing as a No. 9 at PSG. The Frenchman is unhappy in Paris, as he's having to operate in an unfamiliar role. Instead, Courbis wants Neymar to play as the striker.

Speaking on After Foot RMC, as cited by PSG Talk, the Frenchman came down heavily on Neymar.

“If Galtier is to solve the problem of the three monsters, it is Neymar who must play the role of number 9, not Mbappe. And you (Neymar) go on the bench if you don’t want to play pivot. Be already happy to be there. Obviously, I’m harder on Neymar. If I were PSG, I wouldn’t have a short memory. This Neymar is unbearable. There is the World Cup,” Courbis said.

Courbis added that Neymar should either play as the No. 9 or leave.

“He must be focused, serious, and will soon find himself behind Donnarumma to defend. But don’t take people for dumber than they are. This Neymar is unbearable: you play number 9 or you clear. I am more for Mbappe than for Neymar, more for Messi than for Neymar. If the supporters have a short memory of what Neymar hasn’t done for five years, too bad for them.”

Neymar has registered 11 goals from 15 games this season.

