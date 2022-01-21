PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi urged to end career at Barcelona; Real Madrid reach agreement with Kylian Mbappe, and more - 20 January 2022

PSG are preparing to welcome Reims to the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The Parisians are atop the Ligue 1 table after 21 games, leading second-placed Nice by 11 points, while their opponents are 14th.

Meanwhile, Dani Alves has urged PSG attacker Lionel Messi to end his career at Barcelona. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe over a move this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 20th January 2022.

Former teammate Dani Alves urges Lionel Messi to end career at Barcelona

Dani Alves has asked Lionel Messi to end his legendary career at Barcelona.

Dani Alves has asked Lionel Messi to end his career at Barcelona. The Argentinean parted ways with the Blaugrana last summer, as the club couldn't offer him a new deal without falling foul of the La Liga's financial fair-play rules. The 34-year-old eventually joined PSG, where he has endured mixed fortunes.

Messi has failed to get going in Ligue 1, scoring just once in 11 games. However, he has been outstanding for the Parisians in the Champions League, netting five times in as many games.

The Argentinean is currently recovering from COVID-19, which has kept him out of the Parisians' last few games. Despite his on-field struggles, the 34-year-old continues to be a vital part of the Parisians' team.

GOAL @goal Dani Alves thinks Barcelona could bring Lionel Messi back before the end of his career 🥺 Dani Alves thinks Barcelona could bring Lionel Messi back before the end of his career 🥺 https://t.co/NhcoDjY6N3

Talks of a return to the Camp Nou continue to linger around, though. Messi's former teammate Alves has shared his views on the same.

Speaking to Sport, the Brazilian said that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is the best in the world. Alves also noted that it was strange not having the 34-year-old at the club.

“Messi is the best player in the history of football. It’s strange being here and not seeing him, not having him in the band,” said Alves.

“Sometimes things don’t happen as we dream them. I already told him that he is not going to be anywhere better here. The same thing he told me when I left. It would be great if Messi finished his career here,” continued Alves.

Real Madrid reach agreement with Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe regarding a summer move.

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe regarding a summer move, according to PSG Talk via ABC Deportes.

The Frenchman is in the final six months of his contract with PSG. The Parisians are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but the 23-year-old is yearning to move to Los Blancos. It now appears that the La Liga giants have managed to get their man.

Mbappe has reportedly agreed a six-year deal that would see him earn an annual salary of €21 million, excluding bonuses, at Los Blancos. The Frenchman would also be handed a €40 million signing bonus, and receive 50% of advertising and merchandise marketing.

Real Madrid are obliged to inform PSG that they are negotiating with the player before he can be officially signed on 1st July. That doesn't seem to be the case thus far, though. Interestingly, Los Blancos meet PSG in the Round of 16 of the Champions League next month.

Liverpool eyeing PSG's Ismael Gharbi

Liverpool have submitted a proposal to PSG's Ismael Gharbi to convince him to move to Anfield this summer, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The PSG starlet is out of contract this summer, and the Reds are eager to secure his services. The Parisians hold him in high regard, and want to extend his stay at the club.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gharbi is yet to sign a new contract as he assesses his options ahead of the summer. The 17-year-old midfielder has featured thrice for the Ligue 1 giants this season.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Bhargav